The Tetrarchy as Ideology
|Author details:
|Filippo Carlà-UhinkORCiDGND, Christian RollingerORCiDGND
|ISBN:
|978-3-515-13403-3
|ISBN:
|978-3-515-13400-2
|Title of parent work (English):
|The Tetrarchy as Ideology. Recoonfigurations and Representations of an Imperial Power
|Subtitle (English):
|an Introduction
|Publisher:
|Franz Steiner
|Place of publishing:
|Stuttgart
|Editor(s):
|Filippo Carlà-Uhink
|Publication type:
|Part of a Book
|Language:
|English
|Publication year:
|2023
|Release date:
|2023/02/08
|First page:
|11
|Last Page:
|24
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
|DDC classification:
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 93 Geschichte des Altertums (bis ca. 499), Archäologie / 930 Geschichte des Altertums bis ca. 499, Archäologie
|License (German):
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Urheberrechtsschutz