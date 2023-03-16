Non-local boundary conditions for the spin Dirac operator on spacetimes with timelike boundary
Nicht-lokale Randbedingungen für den spinorialen Dirac-Operator auf Raumzeiten mit zeitartigen Rand
- Non-local boundary conditions – for example the Atiyah–Patodi–Singer (APS) conditions – for Dirac operators on Riemannian manifolds are rather well-understood, while not much is known for such operators on Lorentzian manifolds. Recently, Bär and Strohmaier [15] and Drago, Große, and Murro [27] introduced APS-like conditions for the spin Dirac operator on Lorentzian manifolds with spacelike and timelike boundary, respectively. While Bär and Strohmaier [15] showed the Fredholmness of the Dirac operator with these boundary conditions, Drago, Große, and Murro [27] proved the well-posedness of the corresponding initial boundary value problem under certain geometric assumptions. In this thesis, we will follow the footsteps of the latter authors and discuss whether the APS-like conditions for Dirac operators on Lorentzian manifolds with timelike boundary can be replaced by more general conditions such that the associated initial boundary value problems are still wellposed. We consider boundary conditions that are local in time andNon-local boundary conditions – for example the Atiyah–Patodi–Singer (APS) conditions – for Dirac operators on Riemannian manifolds are rather well-understood, while not much is known for such operators on Lorentzian manifolds. Recently, Bär and Strohmaier [15] and Drago, Große, and Murro [27] introduced APS-like conditions for the spin Dirac operator on Lorentzian manifolds with spacelike and timelike boundary, respectively. While Bär and Strohmaier [15] showed the Fredholmness of the Dirac operator with these boundary conditions, Drago, Große, and Murro [27] proved the well-posedness of the corresponding initial boundary value problem under certain geometric assumptions. In this thesis, we will follow the footsteps of the latter authors and discuss whether the APS-like conditions for Dirac operators on Lorentzian manifolds with timelike boundary can be replaced by more general conditions such that the associated initial boundary value problems are still wellposed. We consider boundary conditions that are local in time and non-local in the spatial directions. More precisely, we use the spacetime foliation arising from the Cauchy temporal function and split the Dirac operator along this foliation. This gives rise to a family of elliptic operators each acting on spinors of the spin bundle over the corresponding timeslice. The theory of elliptic operators then ensures that we can find families of non-local boundary conditions with respect to this family of operators. Proceeding, we use such a family of boundary conditions to define a Lorentzian boundary condition on the whole timelike boundary. By analyzing the properties of the Lorentzian boundary conditions, we then find sufficient conditions on the family of non-local boundary conditions that lead to the well-posedness of the corresponding Cauchy problems. The well-posedness itself will then be proven by using classical tools including energy estimates and approximation by solutions of the regularized problems. Moreover, we use this theory to construct explicit boundary conditions for the Lorentzian Dirac operator. More precisely, we will discuss two examples of boundary conditions – the analogue of the Atiyah–Patodi–Singer and the chirality conditions, respectively, in our setting. For doing this, we will have a closer look at the theory of non-local boundary conditions for elliptic operators and analyze the requirements on the family of non-local boundary conditions for these specific examples.…
- Über nicht-lokale Randbedingungen – zum Beispiel dieAtiyah–Patodi–Singer (APS)-Bedingungen – für Dirac Operatoren auf Riemannschen Mannigfaltigkeiten ist recht viel bekannt, während für die hyperbolischen Dirac Operatoren auf Lorentz-Mannigfaltigkeiten dies noch nicht der Fall ist. Kürzlich haben Bär und Strohmaier [15] und Drago, Große und Murro [27] APS-ähnliche Bedingungen für den Spin Dirac Operator auf Lorentz-Mannigfaltigkeiten mit raumartigen bzw. zeitartigen Rand eingeführt. Während Bär und Strohmaier [15] zeigten, dass der Dirac Operator mit diesen Randbedingungen Fredholm ist, bewiesen Drago, Große und Murro [27] die Wohlgestelltheit des entsprechenden Anfangsrandwertproblems unter bestimmten geometrischen Annahmen. In dieser Arbeit werden wir in die Fußstapfen der letztgenannten Autoren treten und diskutieren, ob die APS-ähnlichen Bedingungen für Dirac Operatoren auf Lorentz-Mannigfaltigkeiten mit zeitartigen Rand durch allgemeinere Bedingungen ersetzt werden können, sodass die zugehörigen Anfangsrandwertprobleme immerÜber nicht-lokale Randbedingungen – zum Beispiel dieAtiyah–Patodi–Singer (APS)-Bedingungen – für Dirac Operatoren auf Riemannschen Mannigfaltigkeiten ist recht viel bekannt, während für die hyperbolischen Dirac Operatoren auf Lorentz-Mannigfaltigkeiten dies noch nicht der Fall ist. Kürzlich haben Bär und Strohmaier [15] und Drago, Große und Murro [27] APS-ähnliche Bedingungen für den Spin Dirac Operator auf Lorentz-Mannigfaltigkeiten mit raumartigen bzw. zeitartigen Rand eingeführt. Während Bär und Strohmaier [15] zeigten, dass der Dirac Operator mit diesen Randbedingungen Fredholm ist, bewiesen Drago, Große und Murro [27] die Wohlgestelltheit des entsprechenden Anfangsrandwertproblems unter bestimmten geometrischen Annahmen. In dieser Arbeit werden wir in die Fußstapfen der letztgenannten Autoren treten und diskutieren, ob die APS-ähnlichen Bedingungen für Dirac Operatoren auf Lorentz-Mannigfaltigkeiten mit zeitartigen Rand durch allgemeinere Bedingungen ersetzt werden können, sodass die zugehörigen Anfangsrandwertprobleme immer noch wohlgestellt sind. Wir betrachten Randbedingungen, die in der Zeit lokal und in den Raumrichtungen nicht-lokal sind. Genauer gesagt verwenden wir die Raumzeitblätterung, die sich aus der Cauchy Zeitfunktion ergibt, und spalten den Dirac Operator entlang dieser Foliation auf. Daraus ergibt sich eine Familie elliptischer Operatoren, die jeweils auf Spinoren des Spinbündels über den entsprechenden Zeitschnitt wirken. Die Theorie der elliptischen Operatoren stellt dann sicher, dass wir Familien von nichtlokalen Randbedingungen bezüglich dieser Familie von Operatoren finden können. Im weiteren Verlauf verwenden wir solche Familien von Randbedingungen, um eine Lorentzsche Randbedingung auf dem gesamten zeitartigen Rand zu definieren. Durch das Analysieren der Lorentzschen Randbedingungen finden wir dann hinreichende Bedingungen für die Familie der nicht-lokalen Randbedingungen, die zur Wohlgestelltheit der entsprechenden Cauchy-Probleme führen. Die Wohlgestelltheit selbst wird dann mit Hilfe klassischer Methoden bewiesen, einschließlich Energieabschätzungen und Annäherung durch Lösungen der regularisierten Probleme. Außerdem verwenden wir diese Theorie, um explizite Randbedingungen für den Lorentzschen Dirac Operator zu konstruieren. Genauer gesagt werden wir zwei Beispiele für Randbedingungen diskutieren - das Analogon der Atiyah-Patodi-Singer- bzw. Chiralitäts-Bedingungen für unseren Fall. Dazu werden wir uns die Theorie der nicht-lokalen Randbedingungen für elliptische Operatoren genauer ansehen und die Anforderungen an die Familie der nicht-lokalen Randbedingungen für diese Beispiele analysieren.…
|Author details:
|Penelope GehringORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-577755
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-57775
|Reviewer(s):
|Christian BärORCiDGND, Jan MetzgerORCiDGND, Nadine GroßeORCiDGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Christian Bär, Jan Metzger, Lars Andersson
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Publication year:
|2023
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2023/01/18
|Release date:
|2023/03/16
|Tag:
|Anfangsrandwertproblem; Diracoperator; Randbedingungen; Raumzeiten mit zeitartigen Rand
Dirac operator; boundary conditions; initial boundary value problem; spacetimes with timelike boundary
|Number of pages:
|100
|RVK - Regensburg classification:
|SK 370, SK 350
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|MSC classification:
|53-XX DIFFERENTIAL GEOMETRY (For differential topology, see 57Rxx. For foundational questions of differentiable manifolds, see 58Axx)
|License (German):
|CC-BY-SA - Namensnennung, Weitergabe zu gleichen Bedingungen 4.0 International