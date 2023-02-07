Schließen

The relation between teacher self-reported individualization and student-perceived teaching quality in linguistically heterogeneous classes

  • Germany historically responded to student diversity by tracking students into different schools beginning with grade 5. In the last decades, sociopolitical changes, such as an increase in "German-as-a-second-language" speaking students (GSL), have increased diversity in all tracks and have forced schools to consider forms of individualization. This has opened up the scientific debate in Germany on merits and limitations of individualization for different student groups within a tracked system and heterogeneous classes. The aim of the present exploratory study was to examine how individualized teaching (i.e., teacher self-reported individualized teaching practices and individual reference norm orientation) is related to student-perceived teaching quality. Additionally, we considered moderation effects of classroom composition in relation to achievement and proportion of GSL students. Longitudinal data came from 35 mathematics classes with 659 9th and 10th grade students. Results showed significant relation between teacher self-reportedGermany historically responded to student diversity by tracking students into different schools beginning with grade 5. In the last decades, sociopolitical changes, such as an increase in "German-as-a-second-language" speaking students (GSL), have increased diversity in all tracks and have forced schools to consider forms of individualization. This has opened up the scientific debate in Germany on merits and limitations of individualization for different student groups within a tracked system and heterogeneous classes. The aim of the present exploratory study was to examine how individualized teaching (i.e., teacher self-reported individualized teaching practices and individual reference norm orientation) is related to student-perceived teaching quality. Additionally, we considered moderation effects of classroom composition in relation to achievement and proportion of GSL students. Longitudinal data came from 35 mathematics classes with 659 9th and 10th grade students. Results showed significant relation between teacher self-reported individualized teaching practices and individual reference norm orientation and monitoring. Regarding the composition effects, the proportion of GSL students in class moderated the relation between teacher self-reported individual reference norm orientation and cognitive activation. Our findings contribute to the growing body of evidence that classroom composition can differentially impact the relation between teachers' behaviors and students' perceptions of teaching quality.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Axinja HachfeldORCiDGND, Rebecca LazaridesORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s10212-020-00501-5
ISSN:0256-2928
ISSN:1878-5174
Title of parent work (English):European journal of psychology of education
Subtitle (German):an exploratory study
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/10/29
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/02/07
Tag:composition; effects; individualization; non-native speakers; teaching quality
Volume:36
Issue:4
Number of pages:21
First page:1159
Last Page:1179
Funding institution:Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

