Evidence for a modulating effect of transcutaneous auricular vagus nerve stimulation (taVNS) on salivary alpha-amylase as indirect noradrenergic marker: A pooled mega-analysis

  • Background Non-invasive transcutaneous auricular vagus nerve stimulation (taVNS) has received tremendous attention as a potential neuromodulator of cognitive and affective functions, which likely exerts its effects via activation of the locus coeruleus-noradrenaline (LC-NA) system. Reliable effects of taVNS on markers of LC-NA system activity, however, have not been demonstrated yet. Methods The aim of the present study was to overcome previous limitations by pooling raw data from a large sample of ten taVNS studies (371 healthy participants) that collected salivary alpha-amylase (sAA) as a potential marker of central NA release. Results While a meta-analytic approach using summary statistics did not yield any significant effects, linear mixed model analyses showed that afferent stimulation of the vagus nerve via taVNS increased sAA levels compared to sham stimulation (b = 0.16, SE = 0.05, p = 0.001). When considering potential confounders of sAA, we further replicated previous findings on the diurnal trajectory of sAABackground Non-invasive transcutaneous auricular vagus nerve stimulation (taVNS) has received tremendous attention as a potential neuromodulator of cognitive and affective functions, which likely exerts its effects via activation of the locus coeruleus-noradrenaline (LC-NA) system. Reliable effects of taVNS on markers of LC-NA system activity, however, have not been demonstrated yet. Methods The aim of the present study was to overcome previous limitations by pooling raw data from a large sample of ten taVNS studies (371 healthy participants) that collected salivary alpha-amylase (sAA) as a potential marker of central NA release. Results While a meta-analytic approach using summary statistics did not yield any significant effects, linear mixed model analyses showed that afferent stimulation of the vagus nerve via taVNS increased sAA levels compared to sham stimulation (b = 0.16, SE = 0.05, p = 0.001). When considering potential confounders of sAA, we further replicated previous findings on the diurnal trajectory of sAA activity. Conclusion(s) Vagal activation via taVNS increases sAA release compared to sham stimulation, which likely substantiates the assumption that taVNS triggers NA release. Moreover, our results highlight the benefits of data pooling and data sharing in order to allow stronger conclusions in research.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Manon GiraudierORCiDGND, Carlos Ventura-BortORCiDGND, Andreas M. BurgerORCiD, Nathalie ClaesORCiD, Martina D'AgostiniORCiD, Rico FischerORCiDGND, Mathijs FranssenORCiD, Michael KaessORCiDGND, Julian KoenigORCiDGND, Roman LiepeltORCiDGND, Sander NieuwenhuisORCiD, Aldo SommerORCiDGND, Taras UsichenkoORCiDGND, Ilse Van DiestORCiD, Andreas von LeupoldtORCiDGND, Christopher Michael WarrenORCiDGND, Mathias WeymarORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.brs.2022.09.009
ISSN:1876-4754
Title of parent work (English):Brain Stimulation
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:New York, NY, USA
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/09/30
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/02/02
Tag:Biomarker; Data pooling; Non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation; Noradrenaline; sAA; tVNS
Volume:15
Print run:6
Number of pages:11
First page:1378
Last Page:1388
Organizational units:Extern / Extern
Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 808

