Evidence for a modulating effect of transcutaneous auricular vagus nerve stimulation (taVNS) on salivary alpha-amylase as indirect noradrenergic marker: A pooled mega-analysis

Manon Giraudier, Carlos Ventura-Bort, Andreas M. Burger, Nathalie Claes, Martina D'Agostini, Rico Fischer, Mathijs Franssen, Michael Kaess, Julian Koenig, Roman Liepelt, Sander Nieuwenhuis, Aldo Sommer, Taras Usichenko, Ilse Van Diest, Andreas von Leupoldt, Christopher Michael Warren, Mathias Weymar
- Background
Non-invasive transcutaneous auricular vagus nerve stimulation (taVNS) has received tremendous attention as a potential neuromodulator of cognitive and affective functions, which likely exerts its effects via activation of the locus coeruleus-noradrenaline (LC-NA) system. Reliable effects of taVNS on markers of LC-NA system activity, however, have not been demonstrated yet.
Methods
The aim of the present study was to overcome previous limitations by pooling raw data from a large sample of ten taVNS studies (371 healthy participants) that collected salivary alpha-amylase (sAA) as a potential marker of central NA release.
Results
While a meta-analytic approach using summary statistics did not yield any significant effects, linear mixed model analyses showed that afferent stimulation of the vagus nerve via taVNS increased sAA levels compared to sham stimulation (b = 0.16, SE = 0.05, p = 0.001). When considering potential confounders of sAA, we further replicated previous findings on the diurnal trajectory of sAABackground
Non-invasive transcutaneous auricular vagus nerve stimulation (taVNS) has received tremendous attention as a potential neuromodulator of cognitive and affective functions, which likely exerts its effects via activation of the locus coeruleus-noradrenaline (LC-NA) system. Reliable effects of taVNS on markers of LC-NA system activity, however, have not been demonstrated yet.
Methods
The aim of the present study was to overcome previous limitations by pooling raw data from a large sample of ten taVNS studies (371 healthy participants) that collected salivary alpha-amylase (sAA) as a potential marker of central NA release.
Results
While a meta-analytic approach using summary statistics did not yield any significant effects, linear mixed model analyses showed that afferent stimulation of the vagus nerve via taVNS increased sAA levels compared to sham stimulation (b = 0.16, SE = 0.05, p = 0.001). When considering potential confounders of sAA, we further replicated previous findings on the diurnal trajectory of sAA activity.
Conclusion(s)
Vagal activation via taVNS increases sAA release compared to sham stimulation, which likely substantiates the assumption that taVNS triggers NA release. Moreover, our results highlight the benefits of data pooling and data sharing in order to allow stronger conclusions in research.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Manon GiraudierORCiDGND, Carlos Ventura-BortORCiDGND, Andreas M. BurgerORCiD, Nathalie ClaesORCiD, Martina D'AgostiniORCiD, Rico FischerORCiDGND, Mathijs FranssenORCiD, Michael KaessORCiDGND, Julian KoenigORCiDGND, Roman LiepeltORCiDGND, Sander NieuwenhuisORCiD, Aldo SommerORCiDGND, Taras UsichenkoORCiDGND, Ilse Van DiestORCiD, Andreas von LeupoldtORCiDGND, Christopher Michael WarrenORCiDGND, Mathias WeymarORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-577668
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-57766
|ISSN:
|1866-8364
|Title of parent work (German):
|Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Publication series (Volume number):
|Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (808)
|Publisher:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Place of publishing:
|Potsdam
|Publication type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2023/02/02
|Publication year:
|2022
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release date:
|2023/02/02
|Tag:
|Biomarker; Data pooling; Non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation; Noradrenaline; sAA; tVNS
|Number of pages:
|11
|First page:
|1378
|Last Page:
|1388
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
|External remark:
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle