Unravelling the origins of anomalous diffusion: From molecules to migrating storks

  • Anomalous diffusion or, more generally, anomalous transport, with nonlinear dependence of the mean-squared displacement on the measurement time, is ubiquitous in nature. It has been observed in processes ranging from microscopic movement of molecules to macroscopic, large-scale paths of migrating birds. Using data from multiple empirical systems, spanning 12 orders of magnitude in length and 8 orders of magnitude in time, we employ a method to detect the individual underlying origins of anomalous diffusion and transport in the data. This method decomposes anomalous transport into three primary effects: long-range correlations (“Joseph effect”), fat-tailed probability density of increments (“Noah effect”), and nonstationarity (“Moses effect”). We show that such a decomposition of real-life data allows us to infer nontrivial behavioral predictions and to resolve open questions in the fields of single-particle tracking in living cells and movement ecology.

Author details:Ohad VilkORCiD, Erez AghionORCiD, Tal AvgarORCiD, Carsten BetaORCiDGND, Oliver NagelORCiDGND, Adal SabriGND, Raphael SarfatiORCiD, Daniel K. SchwartzORCiD, Matthias WeißGND, Diego KrapfORCiD, Ran NathanORCiD, Ralf MetzlerORCiDGND, Michael AssafORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevResearch.4.033055
Title of parent work (English):Physical Review Research
Date of first publication:2022/07/18
