Unravelling the origins of anomalous diffusion: From molecules to migrating storks

  • Anomalous diffusion or, more generally, anomalous transport, with nonlinear dependence of the mean-squared displacement on the measurement time, is ubiquitous in nature. It has been observed in processes ranging from microscopic movement of molecules to macroscopic, large-scale paths of migrating birds. Using data from multiple empirical systems, spanning 12 orders of magnitude in length and 8 orders of magnitude in time, we employ a method to detect the individual underlying origins of anomalous diffusion and transport in the data. This method decomposes anomalous transport into three primary effects: long-range correlations (“Joseph effect”), fat-tailed probability density of increments (“Noah effect”), and nonstationarity (“Moses effect”). We show that such a decomposition of real-life data allows us to infer nontrivial behavioral predictions and to resolve open questions in the fields of single-particle tracking in living cells and movement ecology.

  pmnr1303.pdfeng
    (3608KB)

    SHA512:7a08a91d4ce66f815af2648c2c2bafac8ddde7d8d810e1cbce877cd7b85fd1411130521853b3c67caceb04427c161288b47814ba3372fc92dc6c764081249254

Metadaten
Author details:Ohad VilkORCiD, Erez AghionORCiD, Tal AvgarORCiD, Carsten BetaORCiDGND, Oliver NagelORCiDGND, Adal SabriGND, Raphael SarfatiORCiD, Daniel K. SchwartzORCiD, Matthias WeißGND, Diego KrapfORCiD, Ran NathanORCiD, Ralf MetzlerORCiDGND, Michael AssafORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-577643
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-57764
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1303)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/07/18
Publication year:2022
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2023/02/07
Issue:1303
Number of pages:16
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

