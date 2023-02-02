Schließen

The return of liberal rabbinic education to Berlin

  • In Berlin two rabbinical seminaries, a Reform and a Conservative, have recently been established. The historical and intellectual roots of these institutions in the nineteenth century is sketched, and then contrasted with the present curriculum and the religious profile of the students. Some theological questions for the future of these projects conclude the article.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Eli ReichORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.30752/nj.84891
ISSN:0348-1646
ISSN:2343-4929
Title of parent work (English):Nordisk judaistik = Scandinavian Jewish studies
Subtitle (English):Abraham Geiger College, Zacharias Frankel College and the School of Jewish Theology
Publisher:Donner Institute
Place of publishing:Åbo
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/05/20
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/02/02
Tag:Abraham Geiger College; Zacharias Frankel College; rabbinic education in Berlin; the School of Jewish Theology
Volume:31
Issue:1
Number of pages:6
First page:87
Last Page:92
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Studien und Religionswissenschaft
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.