Quantification of sigma-acceptor and pi-donor stabilization in O, S and Hal analogues of N-heterocyclic carbenes (NHCs) on the magnetic criterion

  • The spatial magnetic properties, through-space NMR shieldings (TSNMRSs), of stable O, S and Hal analogues of N-heterocyclic carbenes (NHCs) have been calculated using the GIAO perturbation method employing the nucleus-independent chemical shift (NICS) concept and the results visualized as iso-chemical-shielding surfaces (ICSSs) of various sizes and directions. The TSNMRS values (actually the anisotropy effects measurable in H-1 NMR spectroscopy) are employed to qualify and quantify the position of the present mesomeric equilibria (carbenes <-> ylides). The results are confirmed by geometry (bond angles and bond lengths), IR spectra, UV spectra, and C-13 chemical shifts of the electron-deficient carbon centers.


Author details:Erich KleinpeterORCiDGND, Andreas KochGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.jpca.1c05257
ISSN:1089-5639
ISSN:1520-5215
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34387991
Title of parent work (English):The journal of physical chemistry : A, Molecules, spectroscopy, kinetics, environment & general theory
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/08/13
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/02/02
Volume:125
Issue:33
Number of pages:11
First page:7235
Last Page:7245
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

