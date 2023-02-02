Quantification of sigma-acceptor and pi-donor stabilization in O, S and Hal analogues of N-heterocyclic carbenes (NHCs) on the magnetic criterion

Erich Kleinpeter, Andreas Koch The spatial magnetic properties, through-space NMR shieldings (TSNMRSs), of stable O, S and Hal analogues of N-heterocyclic carbenes (NHCs) have been calculated using the GIAO perturbation method employing the nucleus-independent chemical shift (NICS) concept and the results visualized as iso-chemical-shielding surfaces (ICSSs) of various sizes and directions. The TSNMRS values (actually the anisotropy effects measurable in H-1 NMR spectroscopy) are employed to qualify and quantify the position of the present mesomeric equilibria (carbenes <-> ylides). The results are confirmed by geometry (bond angles and bond lengths), IR spectra, UV spectra, and C-13 chemical shifts of the electron-deficient carbon centers.