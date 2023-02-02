Schließen

Nonadiabatic quantum dynamics of the coherent excited state intramolecular proton transfer of 10-hydroxybenzo[h]quinoline

  • The photoinduced nonadiabatic dynamics of the enol-keto isomerization of 10-hydroxybenzo[h]quinoline (HBQ) are studied computationally using high-dimensional quantum dynamics. The simulations are based on a diabatic vibronic coupling Hamiltonian, which includes the two lowest pi pi* excited states and a n pi* state, which has high energy in the Franck-Condon zone, but significantly stabilizes upon excited state intramolecular proton transfer. A procedure, applicable to large classes of excited state proton transfer reactions, is presented to parametrize this model using potential energies, forces and force constants, which, in this case, are obtained by time-dependent density functional theory. The wave packet calculations predict a time scale of 10-15 fs for the photoreaction, and reproduce the time constants and the coherent oscillations observed in time- resolved spectroscopic studies performed on HBQ. In contrast to the interpretation given to the most recent experiments, it is found that the reaction initiated by 1 pi pi* <- S-0The photoinduced nonadiabatic dynamics of the enol-keto isomerization of 10-hydroxybenzo[h]quinoline (HBQ) are studied computationally using high-dimensional quantum dynamics. The simulations are based on a diabatic vibronic coupling Hamiltonian, which includes the two lowest pi pi* excited states and a n pi* state, which has high energy in the Franck-Condon zone, but significantly stabilizes upon excited state intramolecular proton transfer. A procedure, applicable to large classes of excited state proton transfer reactions, is presented to parametrize this model using potential energies, forces and force constants, which, in this case, are obtained by time-dependent density functional theory. The wave packet calculations predict a time scale of 10-15 fs for the photoreaction, and reproduce the time constants and the coherent oscillations observed in time- resolved spectroscopic studies performed on HBQ. In contrast to the interpretation given to the most recent experiments, it is found that the reaction initiated by 1 pi pi* <- S-0 photoexcitation proceeds essentially on a single potential energy surface, and the observed coherences bear signatures of Duschinsky mode-mixing along the reaction path. The dynamics after the 2 pi pi* <- S-0 excitation are instead nonadiabatic, and the n pi* state plays a major role in the relaxation process. The simulations suggest a mainly active role of the proton in the isomerization, rather than a passive migration assisted by the vibrations of the benzoquinoline backbone. <br /> [GRAPHICS] <br /> .show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:David PicconiORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s43630-021-00112-z
ISSN:1474-905X
ISSN:1474-9092
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34657277
Title of parent work (English):Photochemical & photobiological sciences
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Heidelberg
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/10/17
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/02/02
Tag:Coherences; Excited state proton transfer; Nonadiabatic effects; Quantum dynamics; Spectroscopy
Volume:20
Issue:11
Number of pages:19
First page:1455
Last Page:1473
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [ME 4215/2-3]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften / 620 Ingenieurwissenschaften und zugeordnete Tätigkeiten
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

