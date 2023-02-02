Einsatz standardisierter Patienten im Psychologiestudium
- Hintergrund: Im Rahmen des reformierten Psychotherapeutengesetzes wird eine starkere Praxisorientierung in der klinisch-psychologischen Lehre und in der Prufung psychotherapeutischer Kompetenzen verankert. Hierbei sollen Studierende durch die Interaktion mit standardisierten Patient*innen (SP) therapeutische Kompetenzen erwerben und demonstrieren. Fragestellung: Das Ziel des vorliegenden Beitrags ist es, eine evidenzbasierte Umsetzung dieser neuen Lehr- und Prufungsformate zu unterstutzen, indem bisherige Forschungsbefunde zum Einsatz von SP dargestellt und Bereiche, in denen weitere Forschung notwendig ist, aufgezeigt werden. Ergebnisse: Empirische Befunde zeigen, dass SP psychische Storungen authentisch darstellen konnen. Voraussetzung dafur sind beispielsweise die Auswahl geeigneter SP, detaillierte Rollenanleitungen, spezifisches Training, Feedback und Nachschulungen. Auch wenn einige Forschungsfragen, wie zur vergleichenden Wirksamkeit des Einsatzes von SP, noch unbeantwortet sind, lassen sich praktische Implikationen furHintergrund: Im Rahmen des reformierten Psychotherapeutengesetzes wird eine starkere Praxisorientierung in der klinisch-psychologischen Lehre und in der Prufung psychotherapeutischer Kompetenzen verankert. Hierbei sollen Studierende durch die Interaktion mit standardisierten Patient*innen (SP) therapeutische Kompetenzen erwerben und demonstrieren. Fragestellung: Das Ziel des vorliegenden Beitrags ist es, eine evidenzbasierte Umsetzung dieser neuen Lehr- und Prufungsformate zu unterstutzen, indem bisherige Forschungsbefunde zum Einsatz von SP dargestellt und Bereiche, in denen weitere Forschung notwendig ist, aufgezeigt werden. Ergebnisse: Empirische Befunde zeigen, dass SP psychische Storungen authentisch darstellen konnen. Voraussetzung dafur sind beispielsweise die Auswahl geeigneter SP, detaillierte Rollenanleitungen, spezifisches Training, Feedback und Nachschulungen. Auch wenn einige Forschungsfragen, wie zur vergleichenden Wirksamkeit des Einsatzes von SP, noch unbeantwortet sind, lassen sich praktische Implikationen fur SP-Programme in Lehre, Prufung und Forschung ableiten, die in einem Ablaufschema dargestellt werden. Schlussfolgerungen: Der Einsatz von SP bietet gro ss es Potenzial fur die klinisch-psychologische Lehre und Ausbildungsforschung. Um den Einsatz von SP an anderen Standorten zu unterstutzen, werden Beispielmaterialien (z.B. Rollenanleitung) in den elektronischen Supplementen (siehe www.karger.com/doi/10.1159/000509249 fur alle Supplemente) zum Artikel zur Verfugung gestellt.…
- Background: Within the pending reformation of the German law of psychotherapy training, education in clinical psychology and the examination of psychotherapeutic competencies are established as more practice oriented. Students will acquire and demonstrate therapeutic skills through interactions with standardized patients (SPs). The aim of the current paper is to enhance evidence-based implementation of these new methods of education and examination by presenting the current evidence regarding the use of SPs and by pointing out areas for further research. Results: Results of recent studies demonstrate that SPs are able to present mental disorders authentically. Prerequisites are, among others, the selection of suitable SPs, detailed role scripts, specific training, feedback, and corrective training. Although some research questions, including the comparative effectiveness of SPs, remain unanswered, practice implications for using SPs in education, examination, and research can be drawn. These implications are illustrated schematically.Background: Within the pending reformation of the German law of psychotherapy training, education in clinical psychology and the examination of psychotherapeutic competencies are established as more practice oriented. Students will acquire and demonstrate therapeutic skills through interactions with standardized patients (SPs). The aim of the current paper is to enhance evidence-based implementation of these new methods of education and examination by presenting the current evidence regarding the use of SPs and by pointing out areas for further research. Results: Results of recent studies demonstrate that SPs are able to present mental disorders authentically. Prerequisites are, among others, the selection of suitable SPs, detailed role scripts, specific training, feedback, and corrective training. Although some research questions, including the comparative effectiveness of SPs, remain unanswered, practice implications for using SPs in education, examination, and research can be drawn. These implications are illustrated schematically. Conclusions: The use of SPs has large potential for education in clinical psychology and for research on psychotherapy training. With a view to encouraging the widespread use of SPs, we provide exemplary materials (e.g., role script) within the online supplements (see www.karger.com/doi/10.1159/000509249 [Titel anhand dieser DOI in Citavi-Projekt übernehmen] for all online suppl. material).…
|Author details:
|Franziska KühneORCiDGND, Ulrike MaaßORCiDGND, Florian WeckORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1159/000509249
|ISSN:
|1016-6262
|ISSN:
|1423-0402
|Title of parent work (German):
|Verhaltenstherapie : Praxis, Forschung, Perspektiven
|Subtitle (German):
|von der Forschung in die Praxis
|translated title (English):
|Standardized patients in clinical psychology: from research to practice
|Publisher:
|Karger
|Place of publishing:
|Basel
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|German
|Date of first publication:
|2021/06/01
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2023/02/02
|Tag:
|Ausbildung; Evidenzbasierte Versorgung; Psychotherapie; Training
education; evidence-based care; psychotherapy; training
|Volume:
|31
|Issue:
|2
|Number of pages:
|9
|First page:
|152
|Last Page:
|160
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Bronze Open-Access