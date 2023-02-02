Schließen

The complete mitochondrial genome of oil palm pollinating weevil, Elaeidobius kamerunicus Faust

  • Elaeidobius kamerunicusis the most important insect pollinator in oil palm plantations. In this study, the mitochondrial genome (mitogenome) ofE. kamerunicus(17.729 bp), a member of the Curculionidae family, will be reported. The mitogenome consisted of 13 protein-coding genes (PCGs), 22 transfer RNA genes (tRNAs), 2 ribosomal RNA genes (rRNAs), and a putative control region (CR). Phylogenetic analysis based on 13 protein-coding genes (PCGs) using maximum Likelihood (ML) methods indicated thatE. kamerunicusbelongs to the Curculionidae family. This mitochondrial genome provides essential information for understanding genetic populations, phylogenetics, molecular evolution, and other biological applications in this species.

Author details:Ardha ApriyantoORCiD, Van Basten TambunanORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/23802359.2020.1823899
ISSN:2380-2359
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33458195
Title of parent work (English):Mitochondrial DNA: Part B
Subtitle (Latin):(Coleoptera : Curculionidae)
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/10/01
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/02/02
Tag:Mitogenome; oil palm; phylogeny; pollinator; weevil
Volume:5
Issue:3
Number of pages:3
First page:3450
Last Page:3452
Funding institution:PT. Astra Agro Lestari Tbk
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International

