Following excited-state chemical shifts in molecular ultrafast x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy

  • The conversion of photon energy into other energetic forms in molecules is accompanied by charge moving on ultrafast timescales. We directly observe the charge motion at a specific site in an electronically excited molecule using time-resolved x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (TR-XPS). We extend the concept of static chemical shift from conventional XPS by the excited-state chemical shift (ESCS), which is connected to the charge in the framework of a potential model. This allows us to invert TR-XPS spectra to the dynamic charge at a specific atom. We demonstrate the power of TR-XPS by using sulphur 2p-core-electron-emission probing to study the UV-excited dynamics of 2-thiouracil. The method allows us to discover that a major part of the population relaxes to the molecular ground state within 220–250 fs. In addition, a 250-fs oscillation, visible in the kinetic energy of the TR-XPS, reveals a coherent exchange of population among electronic states.

  pmnr1301.pdf
Author details:Dennis MayerORCiD, Fabiano LeverORCiDGND, David PicconiORCiD, Jan Metje, Skirmantas AlišauskasORCiDGND, Francesca CalegariORCiD, Stefan DüstererORCiDGND, Christopher EhlertORCiDGND, Raimund FeifelORCiDGND, Mario NiebuhrORCiDGND, Bastian ManschwetusORCiD, Marion KuhlmannGND, Tommaso MazzaORCiDGND, Matthew Scott RobinsonORCiD, Richard James SquibbORCiD, Andrea TrabattoniORCiD, Måns WallnerORCiD, Peter SaalfrankORCiDGND, Thomas J. A. WolfORCiDGND, Markus GührORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-57744
Date of first publication:2022/01/11
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/03/28
These authors contributed equally: D. Mayer, F. Lever.

A Publisher Correction to this article was published on 09 March 2022.

This article has been updated.
