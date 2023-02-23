Characterization of biomolecules and their interactions using electrically controllable DNA nanolevers
- In this work, binding interactions between biomolecules were analyzed by a technique that is based on electrically controllable DNA nanolevers. The technique was applied to virus-receptor interactions for the first time. As receptors, primarily peptides on DNA nanostructures and antibodies were utilized. The DNA nanostructures were integrated into the measurement technique and enabled the presentation of the peptides in a controllable geometrical order. The number of peptides could be varied to be compatible to the binding sites of the viral surface proteins. Influenza A virus served as a model system, on which the general measurability was demonstrated. Variations of the receptor peptide, the surface ligand density, the measurement temperature and the virus subtypes showed the sensitivity and applicability of the technology. Additionally, the immobilization of virus particles enabled the measurement of differences in oligovalent binding of DNA-peptide nanostructures to the viral proteins in their native environment. When theIn this work, binding interactions between biomolecules were analyzed by a technique that is based on electrically controllable DNA nanolevers. The technique was applied to virus-receptor interactions for the first time. As receptors, primarily peptides on DNA nanostructures and antibodies were utilized. The DNA nanostructures were integrated into the measurement technique and enabled the presentation of the peptides in a controllable geometrical order. The number of peptides could be varied to be compatible to the binding sites of the viral surface proteins. Influenza A virus served as a model system, on which the general measurability was demonstrated. Variations of the receptor peptide, the surface ligand density, the measurement temperature and the virus subtypes showed the sensitivity and applicability of the technology. Additionally, the immobilization of virus particles enabled the measurement of differences in oligovalent binding of DNA-peptide nanostructures to the viral proteins in their native environment. When the coronavirus pandemic broke out in 2020, work on binding interactions of a peptide from the hACE2 receptor and the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus revealed that oligovalent binding can be quantified in the switchSENSE technology. It could also be shown that small changes in the amino acid sequence of the spike protein resulted in complete loss of binding. Interactions of the peptide and inactivated virus material as well as pseudo virus particles could be measured. Additionally, the switchSENSE technology was utilized to rank six antibodies for their binding affinity towards the nucleocapsid protein of SARS-CoV-2 for the development of a rapid antigen test device. The technique was furthermore employed to show binding of a non-enveloped virus (adenovirus) and a virus-like particle (norovirus-like particle) to antibodies. Apart from binding interactions, the use of DNA origami levers with a length of around 50 nm enabled the switching of virus material. This proved that the technology is also able to size objects with a hydrodynamic diameter larger than 14 nm. A theoretical work on diffusion and reaction-limited binding interactions revealed that the technique and the chosen parameters enable the determination of binding rate constants in the reaction-limited regime. Overall, the applicability of the switchSENSE technique to virus-receptor binding interactions could be demonstrated on multiple examples. While there are challenges that remain, the setup enables the determination of affinities between viruses and receptors in their native environment. Especially the possibilities regarding the quantification of oligo- and multivalent binding interactions could be presented.…
- In dieser Arbeit wurden Bindungsinteraktionen zwischen biologischen Molekülen mit Hilfe von elektrisch kontrollierbaren DNA-Nanohebeln untersucht. Die Technologie wurde zum ersten Mal auf Virus-Rezeptor Interaktionen angewendet. Als Rezeptoren wurden überwiegend Peptide und Antikörper untersucht. Die Peptide wurden auf vierarmigen DNA-Nanohebeln angeordnet. Ihre geometrische Anordnung entsprach der Anordnung der Rezeptorbindungsstellen der Proteine auf der Virusoberfläche. An Influenza A Viren wurde die Machbarkeit der Bindungsmessung zuerst demonstriert. Dabei konnte die Anwendbarkeit und Sensitivität der Technologie durch Variation der Peptide, der Ligandendichte auf der Sensoroberfläche, der Messtemperatur und der Virussubtypen gezeigt werden. Weiterhin wurde Virusmaterial auf der Sensoroberfläche immobilisiert und anschließend wurden quantitative Bindungsmessungen mit den oligovalenten DNA-Peptid-Strukturen durchgeführt. Dieser Versuchsaufbau ermöglichte die Messung der Bindungsstärke in Abhängigkeit der Anzahl der proIn dieser Arbeit wurden Bindungsinteraktionen zwischen biologischen Molekülen mit Hilfe von elektrisch kontrollierbaren DNA-Nanohebeln untersucht. Die Technologie wurde zum ersten Mal auf Virus-Rezeptor Interaktionen angewendet. Als Rezeptoren wurden überwiegend Peptide und Antikörper untersucht. Die Peptide wurden auf vierarmigen DNA-Nanohebeln angeordnet. Ihre geometrische Anordnung entsprach der Anordnung der Rezeptorbindungsstellen der Proteine auf der Virusoberfläche. An Influenza A Viren wurde die Machbarkeit der Bindungsmessung zuerst demonstriert. Dabei konnte die Anwendbarkeit und Sensitivität der Technologie durch Variation der Peptide, der Ligandendichte auf der Sensoroberfläche, der Messtemperatur und der Virussubtypen gezeigt werden. Weiterhin wurde Virusmaterial auf der Sensoroberfläche immobilisiert und anschließend wurden quantitative Bindungsmessungen mit den oligovalenten DNA-Peptid-Strukturen durchgeführt. Dieser Versuchsaufbau ermöglichte die Messung der Bindungsstärke in Abhängigkeit der Anzahl der pro DNA-Struktur gekoppelten Peptide. Im Zuge des Ausbruchs der Coronavirus-Pandemie im Jahr 2020 wurden Bindungsinteraktionsmessungen zwischen einem Peptid aus dem hACE2-Rezeptor und SARS-CoV-2 Spike Proteinen durchgeführt. Auch hier konnten oligovalente Bindungseffekte quantifiziert werden. Außerdem wurde festgestellt, dass Veränderungen an der Aminosäuresequenz des SARS-CoV-2 Proteins starke Auswirkungen auf das Bindungsverhalten hatten. Auch Interaktionen zwischen dem Peptid und sowohl inaktiviertem Virusmaterial als auch Pseudoviruspartikeln wurden gemessen. Für die Entwicklung eines Antigenschnelltests wurden die Affinitäten von sechs Antikörpern an das Nucleocapsidprotein des SARS-CoV-2 bestimmt. Weiterhin konnte gezeigt werden, dass mit der Technologie auch die Bindung von unbehüllten Viren (am Beispiel von Adenoviren) und Virus-ähnlichen Partikeln (am Beispiel von Norovirus-ähnlichen Partikeln) an Antikörper vermessen werden kann. Neben Bindungsinteraktionen, wurden auch Größenbestimmungen mit Hilfe von DNA Origamis durchgeführt. Die Hebellänge von ca. 50 nm ermöglichte die elektrische Bewegung ("switching") von Virusmaterial. Es konnte so gezeigt werden, dass die Technologie es ermöglicht, Objekte mit einem hydrodynamischen Durchmesser von mehr als 14 nm zu bewegen. In einer theoretischen Betrachtung der Experimente konnte gezeigt werden, dass der Sensoraufbau und die verwendeten Parameter die Messung von Bindungsratenkonstanten in einem Reaktions-limitierten Bereich ermöglichen. Insgesamt konnte die Arbeit an vielen Beispielen zeigen, dass die switch-SENSE Technologie für die Messung von Virus-Rezeptor Interaktionen geeignet ist. Während es weiterhin Herausforderungen gibt, so ermöglicht der Aufbau doch die Bestimmung von Affinitäten zwischen Viren und Rezeptoren. Insbesondere die Möglichkeiten zur Quantifizierung von oligo- und multivalenten Bindungsinteraktionen konnten aufgezeigt werden.…
Author details:
|Marlen KruseORCiD
translated title (German):
|Charakterisierung von Biomolekülen und deren Interaktionen mittels elektrisch kontrollierbarer DNA Nanohebel
Tag:
|Bindungsinteraktion; Biomoleküle; Rezeptor; Virus; switchSENSE Technologie
binding interactions; biomolecule; receptor; switchSENSE; virus
