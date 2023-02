Digital and social developments demand continuous training for sales staff. However, some myths about the training of sales staff still persist in this profession. This is one of the reasons why the need for training in sales has been strongly neglected in the past. This work therefore first deals with the question of how salespeople in Germany are currently trained (taking into account the Corona pandemic) and whether initial indications for gaining a strategic competitive advantage could result from training habits. It takes up the idea that investments in the training of sales staff could be an investment in the competitiveness of the company. Automated training, for example based on virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI), could make an efficient contribution to ensuring a strategic competitive advantage in sales training. Through further research questions, the thesis then addresses how automated sales training with AI and VR content must be designed with user involvement in order to train sales employees in a

Digital and social developments demand continuous training for sales staff. However, some myths about the training of sales staff still persist in this profession. This is one of the reasons why the need for training in sales has been strongly neglected in the past. This work therefore first deals with the question of how salespeople in Germany are currently trained (taking into account the Corona pandemic) and whether initial indications for gaining a strategic competitive advantage could result from training habits. It takes up the idea that investments in the training of sales staff could be an investment in the competitiveness of the company. Automated training, for example based on virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI), could make an efficient contribution to ensuring a strategic competitive advantage in sales training. Through further research questions, the thesis then addresses how automated sales training with AI and VR content must be designed with user involvement in order to train sales employees in a negotiation context selected for this purpose. For this purpose, an application is developed, tested and evaluated using virtual reality and artificial intelligence in a negotiation dialogue. This work provides a basis for the automation of sales training and, in a broader sense, for training in general.

