Prevalence of sexual aggression victimization and perpetration in a German university student sample

  This study examined the prevalence of sexual aggression perpetration and victimization in a sample of 1,172 students (755 female, 417 male) from four universities in Germany. All participants were asked about both victimization by, and perpetration of, sexual aggression since the age of 14 years, using the Sexual Aggression and Victimization Scale (SAV-S). Prevalence rates were established for different coercive strategies, sexual acts, and victim-perpetrator relationships. Both same-sex and opposite-sex victim-perpetrator constellations were examined. The overall victimization rate was 62.1% for women and 37.5% for men. The overall perpetration rate was 17.7% for men and 9.4% for women. Prevalence rates of both victimization and perpetration were higher for participants who had sexual contacts with both opposite-sex and same-sex partners than for participants with exclusively opposite-sex partners. Significant overlap was found between victim and perpetrator status for men and women as well as for participants with only opposite-sex and both opposite-sex and same-sex partners. A disparity between (higher) victimization and (lower) perpetration reports was found for both men and women, suggesting a general underreporting of perpetration rather than a gendered explanation in terms of social desirability or the perception of consent cues. The findings are placed in the international research literature on the prevalence of sexual aggression before and after the #metoo campaign, and their implications for prevention efforts are discussed.

Metadaten
Author details:Barbara KrahéORCiDGND, Isabell SchusterORCiDGND, Paulina TomaszewskaORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s10508-021-01963-4
ISSN:0004-0002
ISSN:1573-2800
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34195907
Title of parent work (English):Archives of sexual behavior : the official publication of the International Academy of Sex Research
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/06/30
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/01/27
Tag:Female perpetrators; Male victims; Same-sex relationships; Sexual aggression; Sexual victimization
Volume:50
Issue:5
Number of pages:13
First page:2109
Last Page:2121
Funding institution:German Research FoundationGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [Kr 972/13-1]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 59 Tiere (Zoologie) / 590 Tiere (Zoologie)
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

