Alterations in scapular kinematics and scapular muscle activity after fatiguing shoulder flexion and extension movements

Repetitive overhead motions in combination with heavy loading were identified as risk factors for the development of shoulder pain. However, the underlying mechanism is not fully understood. Altered scapular kinematics as a result of muscle fatigue is suspected to be a contributor. PURPOSE: To determine scapular kinematics and scapular muscle activity at the beginning and end of constant shoulder flexion and extension loading in asymptomatic individuals. METHODS: Eleven asymptomatic adults (28±4yrs; 1.74±0.13m; 74±16kg) underwent maximum isokinetic loading of shoulder flexion (FLX) and extension (EXT) in the sagittal plane (ROM: 20- 180°; concentric mode; 180°/s) until individual peak torque was reduced by 50%. Simultaneously 3D scapular kinematics were assessed with a motion capture system and scapular muscle activity with a 3-lead sEMG of upper and lower trapezius (UT, LT) and serratus anterior (SA). Scapular position angles were calculated for every 20° increment between 20-120° humerothoracic positions. Muscle activity was quantified by amplitudes (RMS) of the total ROM. Descriptive analyses (mean±SD) of kinematics and muscle activity at begin (taskB) and end (taskE) of the loading task was followed by ANOVA and paired t-tests. RESULTS: At taskB activity ranged from 589±343mV to 605±250mV during FLX and from 105±41mV to 164±73mV during EXT across muscles. At taskE activity ranged from 594±304mV to 875±276mV during FLX and from 97±33mV to 147±57mV during EXT. Differences with increased muscle activity were seen for LT and UT during FLX (meandiff= 141±113mV for LT, p<0.01; 191±153mV for UT, p<0.01). Scapula position angles continuously increased in upward rotation, posterior tilt and external rotation during FLX and reversed during EXT both at taskB and taskE. At taskE scapula showed greater external rotation (meandiff= 3.6±3.7°, p<0.05) during FLX and decreased upward rotation (meandiff= 1.9±2.3°, p<0.05) and posterior tilt (meandiff= 1.0±2.1°, p<0.05) during EXT across humeral positions. CONCLUSIONS: Force reduction in consequence of fatiguing shoulder loading results in increased scapular muscle activity and minor alterations in scapula motion. Whether even small changes have a clinical impact by creating unfavorable subacromial conditions potentially initiating pain remains unclear.

