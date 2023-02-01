When the "Ostjuden" returned
- This article examines the dynamics that allowed the derogatory term "Ostjuden" to reappear in academic writing in post-Holocaust Germany. This article focuses on the period between 1980's and 2000's, complementing earlier studies that focused on the emergence of the term "Ostjuden" and on the complex representations of Eastern European Jews in Imperial and later Weimar Germany. It shows that, despite its well-evidenced discriminatory history, the term "Ostjuden" re-appeared in the scholarly writing in German and has also found its way into German-speaking public history and journalism. This article calls for applying the adjectival term "osteuropaische Juden" (Eastern European Jews), using a term that neither essentializes Eastern European Jews nor presents them in an oversimplified and uniform manner.
|Author details:
|Mariusz KałczewiakORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1515/naha-2020-0015
|ISSN:
|1862-9148
|ISSN:
|1862-9156
|Title of parent work (English):
|Naharaim : Zeitschrift für deutsch-jüdische Literatur und Kulturgeschichte
|Subtitle (English):
|linguistic continuities in German-language writing about Eastern European jews
|Publisher:
|De Gruyter
|Place of publishing:
|Berlin
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/12/20
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2023/02/01
|Tag:
|East European Jews; Germany; terminology
|Volume:
|15
|Issue:
|2
|Number of pages:
|23
|First page:
|287
|Last Page:
|309
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Slavistik
|DDC classification:
|2 Religion / 29 Andere Religionen / 290 Andere Religionen
|Peer review:
|Referiert