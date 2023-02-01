Schließen

When the "Ostjuden" returned

  • This article examines the dynamics that allowed the derogatory term "Ostjuden" to reappear in academic writing in post-Holocaust Germany. This article focuses on the period between 1980's and 2000's, complementing earlier studies that focused on the emergence of the term "Ostjuden" and on the complex representations of Eastern European Jews in Imperial and later Weimar Germany. It shows that, despite its well-evidenced discriminatory history, the term "Ostjuden" re-appeared in the scholarly writing in German and has also found its way into German-speaking public history and journalism. This article calls for applying the adjectival term "osteuropaische Juden" (Eastern European Jews), using a term that neither essentializes Eastern European Jews nor presents them in an oversimplified and uniform manner.

Metadaten
Author details:Mariusz KałczewiakORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1515/naha-2020-0015
ISSN:1862-9148
ISSN:1862-9156
Title of parent work (English):Naharaim : Zeitschrift für deutsch-jüdische Literatur und Kulturgeschichte
Subtitle (English):linguistic continuities in German-language writing about Eastern European jews
Publisher:De Gruyter
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/12/20
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/02/01
Tag:East European Jews; Germany; terminology
Volume:15
Issue:2
Number of pages:23
First page:287
Last Page:309
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Slavistik
DDC classification:2 Religion / 29 Andere Religionen / 290 Andere Religionen
Peer review:Referiert

