A degree theory for Lagrangian boundary value problems
- We study those nonlinear partial differential equations which appear as Euler-Lagrange equations of variational problems. On defining weak boundary values of solutions to such equations we initiate the theory of Lagrangian boundary value problems in spaces of appropriate smoothness. We also analyse if the concept of mapping degree of current importance applies to Lagrangian problems.
- Мы изучаем те нелинейные уравнения с частными производными, которые возникают как уравнения Эйлера-Лагранжа вариационных задач. Определяя слабые граничные значения решений таких уравнений, мы инициируем теорию лагранжевых краевых задач в функциональных пространствах подходящей гладкости. Мы также анализируем, применяется ли современная концепция степени отображения к лагранжевым проблемам.
|Ammar Jaffar Muhesin Al-SaedyGND, Nikolaj Nikolaevič TarchanovORCiDGND
|Tag:
|Lagrangian system; mapping degree; nonlinear equations; quasilinear Fredholm operators; weak boundary values
