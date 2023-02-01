Schließen

A degree theory for Lagrangian boundary value problems

  • We study those nonlinear partial differential equations which appear as Euler-Lagrange equations of variational problems. On defining weak boundary values of solutions to such equations we initiate the theory of Lagrangian boundary value problems in spaces of appropriate smoothness. We also analyse if the concept of mapping degree of current importance applies to Lagrangian problems.
  • Мы изучаем те нелинейные уравнения с частными производными, которые возникают как уравнения Эйлера-Лагранжа вариационных задач. Определяя слабые граничные значения решений таких уравнений, мы инициируем теорию лагранжевых краевых задач в функциональных пространствах подходящей гладкости. Мы также анализируем, применяется ли современная концепция степени отображения к лагранжевым проблемам.

Metadaten
Author details:Ammar Jaffar Muhesin Al-SaedyGND, Nikolaj Nikolaevič TarchanovORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.17516/1997-1397-2020-13-1-5-25
ISSN:1997-1397
ISSN:2313-6022
Title of parent work (English):Žurnal Sibirskogo Federalʹnogo Universiteta = Journal of Siberian Federal University; mathematics & physics
Publisher:Sibirskij Federalʹnyj Universitet
Place of publishing:Krasnojarsk
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/02/01
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/02/01
Tag:Lagrangian system; mapping degree; nonlinear equations; quasilinear Fredholm operators; weak boundary values
Volume:13
Issue:1
Number of pages:21
First page:5
Last Page:25
Funding institution:Deutscher Akademischer AustauschdienstDeutscher Akademischer Austausch; Dienst (DAAD)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access

