Deleuze and the digital

  In his short and often quoted essay 'Postscript on the Societies of Control', Gilles Deleuze famously describes the structures of power in the dawning twenty-first century as driven by 'machines of a third type, computers', as novel and predominantly digital infrastructures. In fact, from a Deleuzian perspective the entire ecosystem of the digital transformation can be described as a larger shift in modes of production and the political economy. This essay proposes to read this 'technological evolution' as the power of algorithms and their material substance - digital infrastructures that entail a different mode of interaction between humans and technology. In looking at these infrastructures from a materialist position, my essay reconceptualises the digital as the unfolding logic of assemblages that have been shaping a 'long now' of technological modernity. In bringing a Deleuzian reading of infrastructures to the study of technology and society, this essay seeks to shed a new light on the political function-and the increasing abstraction-of infrastructures in the realm of the digital.

Metadaten
Author details:Dennis MischkeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3366/dlgs.2021.0459
ISSN:2398-9777
ISSN:2398-9785
Title of parent work (English):Deleuze and Guattari studies
Subtitle (English):on the materiality of algorithmic infrastructures
Publisher:Edinburgh University Press
Place of publishing:Edinburgh
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/11/01
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/02/01
Tag:abstract machines; algorithms; assemblages; critical infrastructure studies; culture and; digital materialism; societies of control
Volume:15
Issue:4
Number of pages:17
First page:593
Last Page:609
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert

