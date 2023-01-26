Das datenschutzrechtliche Medienprivileg
- The Media Privilege under Data Protection Law: Journalism and data protection are fundamentally at odds with each other. In view of current developments, the need for a functioning regulatory concept for both legal positions is probably more important than ever. This conceptual balance is provided by the journalistic exemption in data protection law. The thesis focuses on the scope of the exception. It also identifies existing coherence problems between European and national law.
|Merle SteinhuberGND
|https://doi.org/10.3790/978-3-428-58779-7
|978-3-428-58779-7
|978-3-428-18779-9
|2702-0517
|Studien zum Medienrecht
|zum Spannungsfeld zwischen Medienfreiheit und Persönlichkeitsrechten
|Duncker & Humblot
|Berlin
|Marcus SchladebachGND, Norbert JanzGND
|Marcus Schladebach
|Doctoral Thesis
|German
|2023
|2023
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2022/06/29
|2023/01/26
|3
|267
|Juristische Fakultät / Öffentliches Recht
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht