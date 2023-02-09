Economic planning in an age of climate crisis

William Paul Cockshott, Allin Cottrell, Jan Philipp Dapprich Faced with an accelerating climate crisis caused by burning fossil fuels we have to change the way the economy works. We can no longer go on with a system that just maximises private profit without consideration for its effects. Instead we have to conciously plan how to change to a fossil fuel free society. The need is urgent. The transformation will be vast. Nothing similar has been done in the West since the days of wartime mobilisation. This book explains the basic science of climate change before looking at the transformations needed to our energy and basic industries. It looks at the previous successful history of deliberate planning practiced in the UK from 1939 to the 1960s and how, using modern computing techniques it will be possible to organise resources so as to effect the change.