Schließen

Economic planning in an age of climate crisis

  • Faced with an accelerating climate crisis caused by burning fossil fuels we have to change the way the economy works. We can no longer go on with a system that just maximises private profit without consideration for its effects. Instead we have to conciously plan how to change to a fossil fuel free society. The need is urgent. The transformation will be vast. Nothing similar has been done in the West since the days of wartime mobilisation. This book explains the basic science of climate change before looking at the transformations needed to our energy and basic industries. It looks at the previous successful history of deliberate planning practiced in the UK from 1939 to the 1960s and how, using modern computing techniques it will be possible to organise resources so as to effect the change.
Metadaten
Author details:William Paul CockshottGND, Allin CottrellGND, Jan Philipp DapprichORCiDGND
ISBN:979-8-36012-556-3
Publication type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/10/25
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/02/09
Number of pages:186
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 304 Das Sozialverhalten beeinflussende Faktoren
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.