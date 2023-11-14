Selma van Esveld, Nardo de Vries, Sibilla Becchetti, Sofia Dopper, Willem van Valkenburg, May Kristine Jonson Carlon, Kensuke Yokoi, John Maurice Gayed, Hiroshi Suyama, Jeffrey Scott Cross, Tonje Jin, Wei Xue, Éric Bruillard, Hendrik Steinbeck, Christoph Meinel, Paker Doğu Özdemir, Burak Can Bayer, Duygu Mercan, Gamze Buyurucu, Halvdan Haugsbakken, Marianne Hagelia, Martin Ebner, Sarah Edelsbrunner, Katharina Hohla-Sejkora, Silvia Lipp, Sandra Schön, Wang Xiaoxiao, Guo Shuangshuang, Miguel Morales-Chan, Héctor R. Amado-Salvatierra, Rocael Hernández-Rizzardini, Marc Egloffstein, Holger Hünemohr, Dirk Ifenthaler, Fred Dixon, Stefania Trabucchi, Mehdi Khaneboubi, Ada Giannatelli, Alessandra Tomasini, Thomas Staubitz, Sebastian Serth, Max Thomas, Markus Koschutnig-Ebner, Florian Rampelt, Alexander von Stetten, Andreas Wittke, Anuchai Theeraroungchaisri, Thapanee Thammetar, Vorasuang Duangchinda, Jintavee Khlaisang, Bettina Mair, Iris Steinkellner, Ivana Stojcevic, Charlotte Zwiauer, Maria Thirouard, Marie de la Villèsbrunne, Oliver Bernaert, Magnus Nohr, Carlos Alario Hoyos, Carlos Delgado Kloos, Doris Kiendl, Liliya Terzieva, Francesca Concia, Petr Distler, Gareth Law, Elena Macerata, Mario Mariani, Eros Mossini, Maddalena Negrin, Marko Štrok, Kristina Neuböck, Nadine Linschinger, Anja Lorenz, Stefanie Bock, Juleka Schulte-Ostermann, Ana Moura Santos, Paola Corti, Luis Felipe Coimbra Costa, Heini Utunen, Melissa Attias, Anna Tokar, Eileen Kennedy, Diana Laurillard, Samar Zeitoun, Julie Wasilewski, Souhad Shlaka, Sara Ouahib, Khalid Berrada, Michael Dietz, Dennis Roth
- From June 14 to June 16, 2023, Hasso Plattner Institute, Potsdam, hosts the eighth European MOOC Stakeholder Summit (EMOOCs 2023).
The pandemic is fortunately over. It has once again shown how important digital education is. How well-prepared a country was could be seen in our schools, universities, and companies. In different countries, the problems manifested themselves differently. The measures and approaches to solving the problems varied accordingly. Digital education, whether micro-credentials, MOOCs, blended learning formats, or other e-learning tools, received a major boost.
EMOOCs 2023 focusses on the effects of this emergency situation. How has it affected the development and delivery of MOOCs and other e-learning offerings all over Europe? Which projects can serve as models for successful digital learning and teaching? Which roles can MOOCs and micro-credentials bear in the current business transformation? Is there a backlash to the routine we knew from pre-Corona times? Or have many things become firmly established
EMOOCs 2023 focusses on the effects of this emergency situation. How has it affected the development and delivery of MOOCs and other e-learning offerings all over Europe? Which projects can serve as models for successful digital learning and teaching? Which roles can MOOCs and micro-credentials bear in the current business transformation? Is there a backlash to the routine we knew from pre-Corona times? Or have many things become firmly established in the meantime, e.g. remote work, hybrid conferences, etc.?
Furthermore, EMOOCs 2023 has a closer look at the development and formalization of digital learning. Micro-credentials are just the starting point. Further steps in this direction would be complete online study programs or full online universities.
Another main topic is the networking of learning offers and the standardization of formats and metadata. Examples of fruitful cooperations are the MOOChub, the European MOOC Consortium, and the Common Micro-Credential Framework.
The learnings, derived from practical experience and research, are explored in EMOOCs 2023 in four tracks and additional workshops, covering various aspects of this field. In this publication, we present papers from the conference’s Research & Experience Track, the Business Track and the International Track.…
- Vom 14. bis 16. Juni 2023 findet am Hasso-Plattner-Institut in Potsdam der achte European MOOC Stakeholder Summit (EMOOCs 2023) statt.
Die Pandemie ist zum Glück vorbei. Sie hat einmal mehr gezeigt, wie wichtig digitale Bildung ist. Wie gut ein Land darauf vorbereitet war, zeigte sich in unseren Schulen, Universitäten und Unternehmen. In den verschiedenen Ländern haben sich die Probleme unterschiedlich manifestiert. Entsprechend unterschiedlich waren auch die Maßnahmen und Lösungsansätze. Die digitale Bildung, ob Micro-Credentials, MOOCs, Blended-Learning-Formate oder andere E-Learning-Tools, erhielt einen großen Schub.
EMOOCs 2023 befasst sich mit den Auswirkungen dieser Notsituation. Wie hat sie die Entwicklung und Bereitstellung von MOOCs und anderen E-Learning-Angeboten in ganz Europa beeinflusst? Welche Projekte können als Modelle für erfolgreiches digitales Lernen und Lehren dienen? Welche Rolle können MOOCs und Micro-Credentials bei der aktuellen Transformation der Wirtschaft spielen? Gibt es eine Rückbesinnung auf die
EMOOCs 2023 befasst sich mit den Auswirkungen dieser Notsituation. Wie hat sie die Entwicklung und Bereitstellung von MOOCs und anderen E-Learning-Angeboten in ganz Europa beeinflusst? Welche Projekte können als Modelle für erfolgreiches digitales Lernen und Lehren dienen? Welche Rolle können MOOCs und Micro-Credentials bei der aktuellen Transformation der Wirtschaft spielen? Gibt es eine Rückbesinnung auf die Routine, die wir aus der Zeit vor Corona kennen? Oder haben sich viele Dinge inzwischen fest etabliert, z.B. Remote Work, hybride Konferenzen, etc.
Darüber hinaus wirft EMOOCs 2023 einen genaueren Blick auf die Entwicklung und Formalisierung des digitalen Lernens. Microcredentials sind nur der Anfang. Weitere Schritte in diese Richtung wären komplette Online-Studiengänge oder vollständige Online-Universitäten.
Ein weiteres Schwerpunktthema ist die Vernetzung von Lernangeboten und die Standardisierung von Formaten und Metadaten. Beispiele für fruchtbare Kooperationen sind der MOOChub, das European MOOC Consortium und das Common Micro-Credential Framework.
Die aus der Praxis und der Forschung gewonnenen Erkenntnisse werden auf der EMOOCs 2023 in vier Tracks und zusätzlichen Workshops zu verschiedenen Aspekten des Themas vertieft. In dieser Publikation stellen wir Beiträge aus dem Research & Experience Track, dem Business Track und dem International Track vor.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Selma van EsveldORCiD, Nardo de VriesGND, Sibilla Becchetti, Sofia Dopper, Willem van ValkenburgORCiD, May Kristine Jonson CarlonORCiD, Kensuke YokoiORCiD, John Maurice GayedORCiD, Hiroshi SuyamaORCiD, Jeffrey Scott CrossORCiD, Tonje Jin, Wei Xue, Éric BruillardORCiD, Hendrik SteinbeckORCiD, Christoph MeinelGND, Paker Doğu ÖzdemirORCiD, Burak Can Bayer, Duygu Mercan, Gamze Buyurucu, Halvdan HaugsbakkenORCiD, Marianne Hagelia, Martin EbnerORCiDGND, Sarah EdelsbrunnerORCiD, Katharina Hohla-Sejkora, Silvia LippORCiD, Sandra SchönORCiDGND, Wang Xiaoxiao, Guo Shuangshuang, Miguel Morales-ChanORCiD, Héctor R. Amado-SalvatierraORCiD, Rocael Hernández-Rizzardini, Marc EgloffsteinORCiDGND, Holger Hünemohr, Dirk IfenthalerORCiDGND, Fred Dixon, Stefania Trabucchi, Mehdi KhaneboubiORCiD, Ada Giannatelli, Alessandra Tomasini, Thomas StaubitzORCiDGND, Sebastian Serth, Max Thomas, Markus Koschutnig-EbnerORCiD, Florian RampeltORCiD, Alexander von StettenGND, Andreas Wittke, Anuchai TheeraroungchaisriORCiD, Thapanee ThammetarORCiD, Vorasuang DuangchindaORCiD, Jintavee KhlaisangORCiDGND, Bettina MairORCiD, Iris Steinkellner, Ivana Stojcevic, Charlotte ZwiauerGND, Maria Thirouard, Marie de la Villèsbrunne, Oliver Bernaert, Magnus Nohr, Carlos Alario HoyosORCiD, Carlos Delgado KloosORCiDGND, Doris KiendlGND, Liliya TerzievaORCiD, Francesca ConciaORCiD, Petr DistlerORCiD, Gareth LawORCiD, Elena MacerataORCiD, Mario Mariani, Eros MossiniORCiD, Maddalena NegrinORCiD, Marko ŠtrokORCiD, Kristina NeuböckORCiDGND, Nadine LinschingerORCiD, Anja LorenzORCiD, Stefanie Bock, Juleka Schulte-OstermannGND, Ana Moura SantosORCiD, Paola CortiORCiD, Luis Felipe Coimbra CostaORCiD, Heini UtunenORCiD, Melissa AttiasORCiD, Anna TokarORCiD, Eileen KennedyORCiDGND, Diana LaurillardORCiDGND, Samar ZeitounORCiD, Julie Wasilewski, Souhad ShlakaORCiD, Sara OuahibORCiD, Khalid BerradaORCiD, Michael DietzORCiD, Dennis Roth
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-576450
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-57645
|Subtitle (English):
|Post-Covid Prospects for Massive Open Online Courses - Boost or Backlash?
|Editor(s):
|Christoph Meinel, Stefanie Schweiger, Thomas Staubitz, Robert Conrad, Carlos Alario Hoyos, Martin Ebner, Susanna Sancassani, Agnieszka Żur, Christian Friedl, Sherif Halawa, Dilrukshi Gamage, Jeffrey Cross, May Kristine Jonson Carlon, Yves Deville, Michael Gaebel, Carlos Delgado Kloos, Karen von Schmieden
|Publication type:
|Conference Proceeding
|Language:
|English
|Publication year:
|2023
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Publishing institution:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Release date:
|2023/11/14
|Tag:
|Digitale Bildung; Kursdesign; MOOC; Micro Degree; Online-Lehre; Onlinekurs; Onlinekurs-Produktion
MOOC; digital education; e-learning; micro degree; micro-credential; online course creation; online course design; online teaching
|Organizational units:
|Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
|DDC classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
|Peer review:
|Nicht referiert
|Publishing method:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|Collection(s):
|Universität Potsdam / Sammelwerke (nicht fortlaufend) / EMOOCs 2023 / Gesamtwerk
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International