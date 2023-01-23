Studies toward the total synthesis of arylnaphthalene lignans via a Photo-Dehydro-Diels-Alder (PDDA) reaction

Pablo Wessig, Dominik Badetko, Maciej Czarnecki, Lukas Wichterich, Peter Schmidt, Cosima Brudy, Eric Sperlich, Alexandra Kelling An efficient method for the preparation of arylnaphthalene lignans (ANLs) was developed, which is based on thePhoto-Dehydro-DIELS-ALDER(PDDA) reaction. While intermolecular PDDA reactions turned out to be inefficient, theintramolecular variant using suberic acid as tether linking two aryl propiolic esters smoothly provided naphthalenophanes. Theirradiations were performed with a previously developed annular continuous-flow reactor and UVB lamps. In this way, the naturalproducts Alashinol D, Taiwanin C, and an unnamed ANL could be prepared.