Studies toward the total synthesis of arylnaphthalene lignans via a Photo-Dehydro-Diels-Alder (PDDA) reaction
- An efficient method for the preparation of arylnaphthalene lignans (ANLs) was developed, which is based on thePhoto-Dehydro-DIELS-ALDER(PDDA) reaction. While intermolecular PDDA reactions turned out to be inefficient, theintramolecular variant using suberic acid as tether linking two aryl propiolic esters smoothly provided naphthalenophanes. Theirradiations were performed with a previously developed annular continuous-flow reactor and UVB lamps. In this way, the naturalproducts Alashinol D, Taiwanin C, and an unnamed ANL could be prepared.
|Pablo WessigORCiDGND, Dominik Badetko, Maciej CzarneckiORCiDGND, Lukas Wichterich, Peter Schmidt, Cosima Brudy, Eric SperlichORCiDGND, Alexandra Kelling
|https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.joc.2c00195
|0022-3263
|1520-6904
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35388702
|The journal of organic chemistry
|American Chemical Society
|Washington
|Article
|English
|2022/04/07
|2022
|2023/01/23
|87
|9
|12
|5904
|5915
|Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft [We1850-12/1]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Referiert