Schließen

Comparing mitogenomic timetrees for two African savannah primate genera (Chlorocebus and Papio)

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Sofya DolotovskayaGND, Juan Torroba Bordallo, Tanja Haus, Angela NollGND, Michael HofreiterORCiDGND, Dietmar ZinnerORCiDGND, Christian RoosGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/zoolinnean/zlaa026
ISSN:0024-4082
ISSN:1096-3642
Title of parent work (English):Zoological journal of the Linnean Society
Subtitle (English):Corrigenda
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/04/09
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/02/01
Volume:190
Issue:3
Number of pages:3
First page:1071
Last Page:1073
Remarks:
This is a correction to: Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society. - 181 (2017) 2. - S. 471 – 483, https://doi.org/10.1093/zoolinnean/zlx001
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.