The urge of light utilization in fabrication of materials is as encouraging as challenging. Steadily increasing energy consumption in accordance with rapid population growth, is requiring a corresponding solution within the same rate of occurrence speed. Therefore, creating, designing and manufacturing materials that can interact with light and in further be applicable as well as disposable in photo-based applications are very much under attention of researchers. In the era of sustainability for renewable energy systems, semiconductor-based photoactive materials have received great attention not only based on solar and/or hydrocarbon fuels generation from solar energy, but also successful stimulation of photocatalytic reactions such as water splitting, pollutant degradation and organic molecule synthesisThe turning point had been reached for water splitting with an electrochemical cell consisting of TiO2-Pt electrode illuminated by UV light as energy source rather than an external voltage, that successfully pursued water photolysis

The urge of light utilization in fabrication of materials is as encouraging as challenging. Steadily increasing energy consumption in accordance with rapid population growth, is requiring a corresponding solution within the same rate of occurrence speed. Therefore, creating, designing and manufacturing materials that can interact with light and in further be applicable as well as disposable in photo-based applications are very much under attention of researchers. In the era of sustainability for renewable energy systems, semiconductor-based photoactive materials have received great attention not only based on solar and/or hydrocarbon fuels generation from solar energy, but also successful stimulation of photocatalytic reactions such as water splitting, pollutant degradation and organic molecule synthesisThe turning point had been reached for water splitting with an electrochemical cell consisting of TiO2-Pt electrode illuminated by UV light as energy source rather than an external voltage, that successfully pursued water photolysis by Fujishima and Honda in 1972. Ever since, there has been a great deal of interest in research of semiconductors (e.g. metal oxide, metal-free organic, noble-metal complex) exhibiting effective band gap for photochemical reactions. In the case of environmental friendliness, toxicity of metal-based semiconductors brings some restrictions in possible applications. Regarding this, very robust and ‘earth-abundant’ organic semiconductor, graphitic carbon nitride has been synthesized and successfully applied in photoinduced applications as novel photocatalyst. Properties such as suitable band gap, low charge carrier recombination and feasibility for scaling up, pave the way of advance combination with other catalysts to gather higher photoactivity based on compatible heterojunction. This dissertation aims to demonstrate a series of combinations between organic semiconductor g-CN and polymer materials that are forged through photochemistry, either in synthesis or in application. Fabrication and design processes as well as applications performed in accordance to the scope of thesis will be elucidated in detail. In addition to UV light, more attention is placed on visible light as energy source with a vision of more sustainability and better scalability in creation of novel materials and solar energy based applications.

…