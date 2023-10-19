Extending the automatic theorem prover nanoCoP with arithmetic procedures
Erweiterung des automatischen Theorembeweisers nanoCoP um Arithmetik und Gleichheit behandelnde Verfahren
In this bachelor's thesis I implement the automatic theorem prover nanoCoP-Ω. This system is the result of porting arithmetic and equality handling procedures first introduced in the automatic theorem prover with arithmetic leanCoP-Ω into the similar system nanoCoP 2.0. To understand these procedures, I first introduce the mathematical background to both automatic theorem proving and arithmetic expressions. I present the predecessor projects leanCoP, nanoCoP and leanCoP-Ω, out of which nanCoP-Ω was developed. This is followed by an extensive description of the concepts the non-clausal connection calculus needed to be extended by, to allow for proving arithmetic expressions and equalities, as well as of their implementation into nanoCoP-Ω. An extensive comparison between both the runtimes and the number of solved problems of the systems nanoCoP-Ω and leanCoP-Ω was made. I come to the conclusion, that nanoCoP-Ω is considerably faster than leanCoP-Ω for small problems, though less well suited for larger problems. Additionally, I was able to construct a non-theorem that nanoCoP-Ω generates a false proof for. I discuss how this pressing issue could be resolved, as well as some possible optimizations and expansions of the system.
In dieser Bachelorarbeit implementiere ich den automatischen Theorembeweiser nanoCoP-Ω. Es handelt sich bei diesem neuen System um das Ergebnis einer Portierung von Arithmetik-behandelnden Prozeduren aus dem automatischen Theorembeweiser mit Arithmetik leanCoP-Ω in das System nanoCoP 2.0. Dazu wird zuerst der mathematische Hintergrund zu automatischen Theorembeweisern und Arithmetik gegeben. Ich stelle die Vorgängerprojekte leanCoP, nanoCoP und leanCoP-Ω vor, auf dessen Vorlage nanoCoP-Ω entwickelt wurde. Es folgt eine ausführliche Erklärung der Konzepte, um welche der nicht-klausale Konnektionskalkül erweitert werden muss, um eine Behandlung von arithmetischen Ausdrücken und Gleichheiten in den Kalkül zu integrieren, sowie eine Beschreibung der Implementierung dieser Konzepte in nanoCoP-Ω. Als letztes folgt eine experimentelle Evaluation von nanoCoP-Ω. Es wurde ein ausführlicher Vergleich von Laufzeit und Anzahl gelöster Probleme im Vergleich zum ähnlich aufgebauten Theorembeweiser leanCoP-Ω auf Basis der TPTP-Benchmark durchgeführt. Ich komme zu dem Ergebnis, dass nanoCoP-Ω deutlich schneller ist als leanCoP-Ω ist, jedoch weniger gut geeignet für größere Probleme. Zudem konnte ich feststellen, dass nanoCoP-Ω falsche Beweise liefern kann. Ich bespreche, wie dieses Problem gelöst werden kann, sowie einige mögliche Optimierungen und Erweiterungen des Beweissystems.
|Author details:
|Leo ReppORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-576195
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-57619
|Reviewer(s):
|Christoph Kreitz, Mario FrankORCiDGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Christoph Kreitz, Mario Frank
|Publication type:
|Bachelor Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2023
|Publication year:
|2023
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2022/10/25
|Release date:
|2023/10/19
|Tag:
|Gleichheit; Konnektionskalkül; Omega; TPTP; arithmethische Prozeduren; automatisierter Theorembeweiser; leanCoP
arithmetic procedures; automatic theorem prover; connection calculus; equality; leanCoP; omega; tptp
|Number of pages:
|52
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
|DDC classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
|License (German):
|CC-BY-NC-SA - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, Weitergabe zu gleichen Bedingungen 4.0 International