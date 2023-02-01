Schließen

Variations in sustainable development goal interactions

  • To fulfill the 2030 Agenda, the complexity of sustainable development goal (SDG) interactions needs to be disentangled. However, this understanding is currently limited. We conduct a cross-sectional correlational analysis for 2016 to understand SDG interactions under the entire development spectrum. We apply several correlation methods to classify the interaction as synergy or trade-off and characterize them according to their monotony and linearity. Simultaneously, we analyze SDG interactions considering population, location, income, and regional groups. Our findings highlight that synergies always outweigh trade-offs and linear outweigh non-linear interactions. SDG 1, 5, and 6 are associated with linear synergies, SDG 3, and 7 with non-linear synergies. SDG interactions vary according to a country's income and region along with the gender, age, and location of its population. In summary, to achieve the 2030 Agenda the detected interactions and inequalities across countries need be tracked and leveraged to "leave no one behind."

Author details:Anne WarcholdORCiDGND, Prajal PradhanORCiDGND, Jürgen P. KroppORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/sd.2145
ISSN:0968-0802
ISSN:1099-1719
Title of parent work (English):Sustainable development
Subtitle (English):population, regional, and income disaggregation
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/11/02
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/02/01
Tag:SDG interactions; SDGs; development pathways; disaggregation; inequalities; non‐ linearity; synergies and trade‐ offs
Volume:29
Issue:2
Number of pages:15
First page:285
Last Page:299
Funding institution:Bundesministerium für Bildung und Forschung Federal Ministry of Education; & Research (BMBF) [01DP17035]; Bundesministerium fur Umwelt,; Naturschutz, Bau und Reaktorsicherheit [42206-6157]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

