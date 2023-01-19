Rezension zu: Chaouli, Michel: Thinking with Kant's Critique of Judgment. - Cambridge, MA: Harvard University Press, 2017. - Pp. 315. - ISBN: 978-0-67497136-3
|Author details:
|Moran Godess-RiccitelliORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1017/S1369415420000102
|ISSN:
|1369-4154
|ISSN:
|2044-2394
|Title of parent work (English):
|Kantian review
|Publisher:
|Cambridge Univ. Press
|Place of publishing:
|Cambridge
|Publication type:
|Review
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/04/30
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2023/01/19
|Volume:
|25
|Issue:
|2
|Article number:
|PII S1369415420000102
|Number of pages:
|5
|First page:
|313
|Last Page:
|317
|Funding institution:
|transnational E-RARE grant `CCMCURE (DFG)European Commission [SFB958]; E-RARE [ERL 138397]; Canadian; Institutes for Health ResearchCanadian Institutes of Health Research; (CIHR) [PJT 153000]; the E-RARE grant `CCMCURE
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Philosophie
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert