Rezension zu: Röckelein, Hedwig: Schriftlandschaften, Bildungslandschaften und religiöse Landschaften des Mittelalters in Norddeutschland, with a foreword by Helwig Schmidt-Glintzer. - Wolfenbüttel: Herzog August Bibliothek Wolfenbüttel, 2015. - Pp. 108. - ISBN: 978-3-4471-0393-0. - (Wolfenbütteler ; 33)

Metadaten
Author details:Christine KleinjungORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1086/708606
ISSN:0038-7134
ISSN:2040-8072
Title of parent work (English):Speculum : a journal of medieval studies
Publisher:University of Chicago Press
Place of publishing:Chicago
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/04/01
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/01/19
Volume:95
Issue:2
Number of pages:2
First page:616
Last Page:617
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
Peer review:Referiert

