Remote Sensing of Suspended Sediment Dynamics in the Arctic Nearshore Zone

The Arctic nearshore zone plays a key role in the carbon cycle. Organic-rich sediments get eroded off permafrost affected coastlines and can be directly transferred to the nearshore zone. Permafrost in the Arctic stores a high amount of organic matter and is vulnerable to thermo-erosion, which is expected to increase due to climate change. This will likely result in higher sediment loads in nearshore waters and has the potential to alter local ecosystems by limiting light transmission into the water column, thus limiting primary production to the top-most part of it, and increasing nutrient export from coastal erosion. Greater organic matter input could result in the release of greenhouse gases to the atmosphere. Climate change also acts upon the fluvial system, leading to greater discharge to the nearshore zone. It leads to decreasing sea-ice cover as well, which will both increase wave energy and lengthen the open-water season. Yet, knowledge on these processes and the resulting impact on the nearshore zone is scarce, because access to and instrument deployment in the nearshore zone is challenging. Remote sensing can alleviate these issues in providing rapid data delivery in otherwise non-accessible areas. However, the waters in the Arctic nearshore zone are optically complex, with multiple influencing factors, such as organic rich suspended sediments, colored dissolved organic matter (cDOM), and phytoplankton. The goal of this dissertation was to use remotely sensed imagery to monitor processes related to turbidity caused by suspended sediments in the Arctic nearshore zone. In-situ measurements of water-leaving reflectance and surface water turbidity were used to calibrate a semi-empirical algorithm which relates turbidity from satellite imagery. Based on this algorithm and ancillary ocean and climate variables, the mechanisms underpinning nearshore turbidity in the Arctic were identified at a resolution not achieved before. The calibration of the Arctic Nearshore Turbidity Algorithm (ANTA) was based on in-situ measurements from the coastal and inner-shelf waters around Herschel Island Qikiqtaruk (HIQ) in the western Canadian Arctic from the summer seasons 2018 and 2019. It performed better than existing algorithms, developed for global applications, in relating turbidity from remotely sensed imagery. These existing algorithms were lacking validation data from permafrost affected waters, and were thus not able to reflect the complexity of Arctic nearshore waters. The ANTA has a higher sensitivity towards the lowest turbidity values, which is an asset for identifying sediment pathways in the nearshore zone. Its transferability to areas beyond HIQ was successfully demonstrated using turbidity measurements matching satellite image recordings from Adventfjorden, Svalbard. The ANTA is a powerful tool that provides robust turbidity estimations in a variety of Arctic nearshore environments. Drivers of nearshore turbidity in the Arctic were analyzed by combining ANTA results from the summer season 2019 from HIQ with ocean and climate variables obtained from the weather station at HIQ, the ERA5 reanalysis database, and the Mackenzie River discharge. ERA5 reanalysis data were obtained as domain averages over the Canadian Beaufort Shelf. Nearshore turbidity was linearly correlated to wind speed, significant wave height and wave period. Interestingly, nearshore turbidity was only correlated to wind speed at the shelf, but not to the in-situ measurements from the weather station at HIQ. This shows that nearshore turbidity, albeit being of limited spatial extent, gets influenced by the weather conditions multiple kilometers away, rather than in its direct vicinity. The large influence of wave energy on nearshore turbidity indicates that freshly eroded material off the coast is a major contributor to the nearshore sediment load. This contrasts results from the temperate and tropical oceans, where tides and currents are the major drivers of nearshore turbidity. The Mackenzie River discharge was not identified as a driver of nearshore turbidity in 2019, however, the analysis of 30 years of Landsat archive imagery from 1986 to 2016 suggests a direct link between the prevailing wind direction, which heavily influences the Mackenzie River plume extent, and nearshore turbidity around HIQ. This discrepancy could be caused by the abnormal discharge behavior of the Mackenzie River in 2019. This dissertation has substantially advanced the understanding of suspended sediment processes in the Arctic nearshore zone and provided new monitoring tools for future studies. The presented results will help to understand the role of the Arctic nearshore zone in the carbon cycle under a changing climate.

