Schließen

Der geistig-kulturelle Umgang mit der Covid-19-Pandemie und ihrer Wirtschaftskrise als Testfall

  • Why has the global West (North America, Europe) handled the covid-19 pandemic and the corresponding economic crisis so much worse than the global East (East Asia)? The crises demonstrate the degree to which the West is shaped by its forms of competition and the East by its forms of cooperation. In the West, we have become habitualised to American neoliberalism over the last two generations. In the East, varieties of neo-Confucianism and neo-Buddhism have been transformed into national cultures. The way humans understand their position in the world intellectually and react to crises according to corresponding habit makes an effective difference. The present comparison between global East and West makes use of Hannah Arendt's conception of politics and the shared world as well as of Helmuth Plessner's conception of mediated immediacy in forms of modern biopower. The pandemic is a catalyst within the decline of the West and the rise of the East.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Hans-Peter KrügerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1515/dzph-2021-0004
ISSN:0012-1045
ISSN:2192-1482
Title of parent work (German):Deutsche Zeitschrift für Philosophie : Zweimonatsschrift der internationalen philosophischen Forschung
Subtitle (German):Zum Vergleich des globalen Westens und des globalen Ostens Ende 2020
Subtitle (English):comparing the global West and the global East at the end of 2020
translated title (English):The intellectual and cultural approach to the Covid19-pandemic and its economic crisis as a test case
Publisher:De Gruyter
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Date of first publication:2021/03/23
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/01/19
Tag:Arendt; Hannah; Helmuth Plessner; biopolitics; biopower; future world history; global; history; mediated immediacy; self in competition; self in cooperation; shared world
Volume:69
Issue:1
Number of pages:31
First page:67
Last Page:97
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Philosophie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.