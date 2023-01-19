Plant cell biology
- PIN-FORMED (PIN) polar protein localization directs transport of the growth and developmental regulator auxin in plants. Once established after cytokinesis, PIN polarity requires maintenance. Now, direct interactions between PIN, MAB4/MEL and PID proteins suggest self-reinforced maintenance of PIN polarity through limiting lateral diffusion.
