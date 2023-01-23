Schließen

On the low-lying electronically excited states of azobenzene dimers

  Azobenzene-containing molecules may associate with each other in systems such as self-assembled monolayers or micelles. The interaction between azobenzene units leads to a formation of exciton states in these molecular assemblies. Apart from local excitations of monomers, the electronic transitions to the exciton states may involve charge transfer excitations. Here, we perform quantum chemical calculations and apply transition density matrix analysis to quantify local and charge transfer contributions to the lowest electronic transitions in azobenzene dimers of various arrangements. We find that the transitions to the lowest exciton states of the considered dimers are dominated by local excitations, but charge transfer contributions become sizable for some of the lowest pi pi* electronic transitions in stacked and slip-stacked dimers at short intermolecular distances. In addition, we assess different ways to partition the transition density matrix between fragments. In particular, we find that the inclusion of the atomic orbital overlap has a pronounced effect on quantifying charge transfer contributions if a large basis set is used.

Metadaten
Author details:Evgenii TitovORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/molecules26144245
ISSN:1420-3049
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34299521
Title of parent work (English):Molecules : a journal of synthetic chemistry and natural product chemistry / Molecular Diversity Preservation International
Subtitle (English):Transition density matrix analysis
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/07/13
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/01/23
Tag:ADC(2); TD-DFT; azobenzene; charge transfer; dimer; excited states; exciton; transition density matrix
Volume:26
Issue:14
Article number:4245
Number of pages:24
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation)German Research Foundation (DFG) [454020933]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

