In recent years, literary criticism has begun to emphasize the linkage between Góngoras way of writing and epic or the so-called ‘heroic’ set of subgenres (Mercedes Blanco, Jesús Ponce Cárdenas). This new angle implies a considerable shift in perspective compared to the reception of Góngora by the Generación del 27 and especially Dámaso Alonso. Limiting itself to the Soledades, the present article explores the consequences of this new paradigm, beyond Góngora as a mere ‘lyricist’. From a methodological point of view, we will not rely on the idealist or Marxist dialectic of form and content (the ‘ideology of form’ of Fredric Jameson), which we consider an anachronism when referring to Góngora. Instead, the early Roland Barthes provides an alternative by suggesting the ‘commitment to form’ and attempting to escape the dialectic of form and content through a ‘gesture’ of écriture. Thus, the present article postulates that not enough critical attention has been paid to the ‘gesture’ of Góngoras writing (écriture) in the Soledades: a writing that pirates the language of epic.

