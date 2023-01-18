Schließen

Die Investitionskontrolle im Außenwirtschaftsrecht

Investment control in foreign trade law

  • Investment control has experienced a considerable increase in importance in M&A transactions, as it has been constantly adapted to real economic conditions and successively tightened. The result is a partially inconsistent review regime that contains value contradictions and creates legal uncertainties. In a comprehensive approach, this doctoral thesis analyzes the problems of the current investment control regime and states concrete reform proposals.

Metadaten
Author details:Frederike BeckerGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3790/978-3-428-58704-9
ISBN:978-3-428-18704-1
ISBN:978-3-428-58704-9
ISSN:0582-026X
Title of parent work (German):Schriften zum Wirtschaftsrecht ; 341
Publisher:Duncker & Humblot
Place of publishing:Berlin
Reviewer(s):Marcus SchladebachGND, Christoph Wagner
Supervisor(s):Marcus Schladebach
Publication type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:German
Year of first publication:2023
Publication year:2023
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2022/03/16
Release date:2023/01/17
Number of pages:309
Organizational units:Juristische Fakultät / Öffentliches Recht
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht

