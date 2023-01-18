Die Investitionskontrolle im Außenwirtschaftsrecht
Investment control in foreign trade law
- Investment control has experienced a considerable increase in importance in M&A transactions, as it has been constantly adapted to real economic conditions and successively tightened. The result is a partially inconsistent review regime that contains value contradictions and creates legal uncertainties. In a comprehensive approach, this doctoral thesis analyzes the problems of the current investment control regime and states concrete reform proposals.
|Frederike BeckerGND
|2023
|Universität Potsdam
