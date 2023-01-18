Schließen

nà-cleft (non-)exhaustivity

  This paper presents two experimental studies on the exhaustive inference associated with focus-background na-clefts in Akan (among others, Boadi 1974; Duah 2015; Grubic & Renans & Duah 2019; Titov 2019), with a direct comparison to two recent experiments on German es-clefts employing an identical design (De Veaugh-Geiss et al. 2018). Despite the unforeseen response patterns in Akan in the incremental information-retrieval paradigm used, a post-hoc exploratory analysis reveals compelling parallels between the two languages. The results are compatible with a unified approach both (i) cross-linguistically between Akan and German; and (ii) cross-sententially between na-clefts (a na P, 'It is a who did P') and definite pseudoclefts, i.e., definite descriptions with identity statements (Nipa no a P ne a, 'The person who did P is a') (Boadi 1974; Ofori 2011). Participant variability in (non-)exhaustive interpretations is compatible with discourse pragmatic approaches to cleft exhaustivity (Pollard & Yasavul 2016; De Veaugh-Geiss et al. 2018; Titov 2019).

Metadaten
Author details:Joseph P. De Veaugh-GeissORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.16995/glossa.5698
ISSN:2397-1835
Title of parent work (English):Glossa : a journal of general linguistics
Subtitle (English):variability in Akan
Publisher:Open Library of Humanities
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/12/23
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/01/18
Tag:Akan; definite pseudoclefts; exhaustivity; experimental studies; nà-clefts
Volume:6
Issue:1
Article number:137
Number of pages:41
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation)German Research Foundation (DFG) [317633480-SFB 1287, SPP 1727]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

