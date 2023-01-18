The advanced acquisition of orthography in heritage Turkish in Germany
- The paper investigates Turkish texts from heritage speakers of Turkish in Germany in a pseudo-longitudinal setting, looking at pupils' texts from the 5th, 7th, 10th and 12th grades. Two types of dynamics are identified in the advanced acquisition(1) of Turkish orthography in the heritage context. One is the dynamic of language contact, where in certain areas of the orthography, we find a re-interpretation of Turkish principles according to the German model. However, this changes as the pupils grow up. The second dynamic is the heritage situation. The heritage situation on one side leads to the establishment of new practices, and it also leads to a higher degree of variability of spelling solutions in those areas, where the orthographic system of Turkish poses challenges to every writer, whether monolingual and growing up in Turkey or heritage speaker.
|Christoph SchroederORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1075/wll.00043.sch
|1387-6732
|1570-6001
|Written language & literacy
|John Benjamins Publishing Co.
|Amsterdam
|Article
|English
|2020/12/02
|2020
|2023/01/18
|Tag:
|Turkish; advanced acquisition of; heritage language; language contact Turkish-German; orthographic word; orthography
|23
|2
|21
|251
|271
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
