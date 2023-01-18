The task navigator following the STRAKNAP concept
Educational Scaffolding was first mentioned in 1976 by Wood et al. Several examples for scaffolding in chemistry are also known from the literature. As written scaffolds, stepped supporting tools to support students while solving problems in organic chemistry were developed, applied, and evaluated. Although the students rated the tool as very helpful, a think-aloud study showed that the support given by this scaffold was not sufficient. As a further development of stepped supporting tools, task navigators were therefore developed, applied, and evaluated. This new scaffold gives tips on strategy, knowledge, and application of knowledge after the STRAKNAP concept. The evaluation of this tool shows that the students rated the tool as being very helpful. A think-aloud study showed that the scaffold supports the students while they solve a problem. Because of the stepwise construction of the task navigators and the providing of the knowledge needed for the application, the students can solve parts of the task successfully even if they do not solve all parts correctly; the students can always start from scratch. When students use the tool regularly, their knowledge of organic chemistry increases compared to students who did not use the tool at all. The task navigator is not only a scaffold for the content of the task but also for the development of methodological competences on the field of strategies and applying knowledge.
|Jolanda HermannsORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.jchemed.0c01162
|0021-9584
|1938-1328
|Journal of chemical education / Division of Chemical Education, Inc., American Chemical Society
|Development, application, and evaluation of a new scaffold to support nonmajor chemistry students while solving tasks in organic chemistry
|American Chemical Society
|Washington
|Article
|English
|2021/02/02
|2021
|2023/01/18
|Distance; First-Year Undergraduate/General; Learning/Chemistry Education Research; Organic Chemistry
|98
|4
|11
|1077
|1087
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Zentrum für Lehrerbildung und Bildungsforschung (ZeLB)
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Referiert