Schließen

Matsuda-Heck arylation of itaconates

  • Itaconic acid esters and hemiesters undergo Pd-catalyzed coupling reactions with arene diazonium salts in high to excellent yields. The coupling products of ortho-nitro arene diazonium salts can be converted in one or two steps to benzazepine-2-ones.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Andreas KrauseORCiD, Eric SperlichORCiDGND, Bernd SchmidtORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/d1ob00392e
ISSN:1477-0520
ISSN:1477-0539
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33899904
Title of parent work (English):Organic & biomolecular chemistry : an international journal of synthetic, physical and biomolecular organic chemistry
Subtitle (English):a versatile approach to heterocycles from a renewable resource
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/04/20
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/01/18
Volume:19
Issue:19
Number of pages:11
First page:4292
Last Page:4302
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.