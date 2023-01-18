Matsuda-Heck arylation of itaconates
- Itaconic acid esters and hemiesters undergo Pd-catalyzed coupling reactions with arene diazonium salts in high to excellent yields. The coupling products of ortho-nitro arene diazonium salts can be converted in one or two steps to benzazepine-2-ones.
