Schließen

Statistical approaches to developmental and growth data of children and adolescents

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Michael HermanussenORCiDGND, Detlef GrothORCiDGND, Christiane SchefflerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1127/anthranz/2020/1302
ISSN:0003-5548
ISSN:2363-7099
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32864682
Title of parent work (English):Journal of biological and clinical anthropology : Anthropologischer Anzeiger ; Mitteilungsorgan der Gesellschaft für Anthropologie
Subtitle (English):an editorial to student research conducted during the 3rd international student summer school, July 2019, Potsdam and Gülpe, Germany
Publisher:Schweizerbart
Place of publishing:Stuttgart
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/08/26
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/01/16
Tag:bone accumulation; environmental effects; human growth; migration; nutrition; parental education; socioeconomic status; statistical tools
Volume:77
Issue:5
Number of pages:3
First page:355
Last Page:357
Funding institution:Auxological Society; German Gesellschaft fur Anthropologie (GfA)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 07 Publizistische Medien, Journalismus, Verlagswesen / 070 Publizistische Medien, Journalismus, Verlagswesen
1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.