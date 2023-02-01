Partial synchronous states appear between full synchrony and asynchrony and exhibit many interesting properties. Most frequently, these states are studied within the framework of phase approximation. The latter is used ubiquitously to analyze coupled oscillatory systems. Typically, the phase dynamics description is obtained in the weak coupling limit, i.e., in the first-order in the coupling strength. The extension beyond the first-order represents an unsolved problem and is an active area of research. In this paper, three partially synchronous states are investigated and presented in order of increasing complexity. First, the usage of the phase response curve for the description of macroscopic oscillators is analyzed. To achieve this, the response of the mean-field oscillations in a model of all-to-all coupled limit-cycle oscillators to pulse stimulation is measured. The next part treats a two-group Kuramoto model, where the interaction of one attractive and one repulsive group results in an interesting solitary state, situated

Partial synchronous states appear between full synchrony and asynchrony and exhibit many interesting properties. Most frequently, these states are studied within the framework of phase approximation. The latter is used ubiquitously to analyze coupled oscillatory systems. Typically, the phase dynamics description is obtained in the weak coupling limit, i.e., in the first-order in the coupling strength. The extension beyond the first-order represents an unsolved problem and is an active area of research. In this paper, three partially synchronous states are investigated and presented in order of increasing complexity. First, the usage of the phase response curve for the description of macroscopic oscillators is analyzed. To achieve this, the response of the mean-field oscillations in a model of all-to-all coupled limit-cycle oscillators to pulse stimulation is measured. The next part treats a two-group Kuramoto model, where the interaction of one attractive and one repulsive group results in an interesting solitary state, situated between full synchrony and self-consistent partial synchrony. In the last part, the phase dynamics of a relatively simple system of three Stuart-Landau oscillators are extended beyond the weak coupling limit. The resulting model contains triplet terms in the high-order phase approximation, though the structural connections are only pairwise. Finally, the scaling of the new terms with the coupling is analyzed.

