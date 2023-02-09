Schließen

A pooled preliminary analysis on the effects of transcutaneous auricular vagus nerve stimulation on salivary alpha-amylase as noradrenergic biomarker

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Manon GiraudierORCiDGND, Carlos Ventura-BortORCiDGND, Mathias WeymarORCiDGND
ISSN:1469-8986
Title of parent work (English):Psychophysiology : journal of the Society for Psychophysiological Research
Publisher:Wiley-Blackwell
Place of publishing:Malden, Mass. [u.a.]
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/10/16
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/02/09
Tag:Alpha-amylase; Pooled Data; Salivary; Transcutaneous Auricular Vagus Nerve Stimulation
Volume:58
Number of pages:1
First page:S60
Last Page:S60
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.