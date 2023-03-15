"The mightiest critic is the public voice"
- In its practical outlook, the interdisciplinary-driven colonial discourse theory is often criticized for its totalizing tendencies regarding the structure of the exam-ined discourse and the power relations prevailing in this framework. As a result of this structural totalization, the concerned subjects got disempowered and de-graded to mere passive objects incapable of raising their voices within the dis-course. Based on this justified criticism, this thesis investigates the role colonial subjects played in the emergence, the distribution, as well as in questioning and critiquing of the colonial discourse during the initial phase of British colonialism in West Africa. The focal point lies on three themes relevant to the period be-tween 1874 and 1914: The Ashanti-Wars, the creation of an educational system, and the issue of the so-called "Europeanized Africans." Newspapers published by the colonial elite serve as the central source material in order to reconstruct Afri-can perspectives on these subjects. First, the discursiveIn its practical outlook, the interdisciplinary-driven colonial discourse theory is often criticized for its totalizing tendencies regarding the structure of the exam-ined discourse and the power relations prevailing in this framework. As a result of this structural totalization, the concerned subjects got disempowered and de-graded to mere passive objects incapable of raising their voices within the dis-course. Based on this justified criticism, this thesis investigates the role colonial subjects played in the emergence, the distribution, as well as in questioning and critiquing of the colonial discourse during the initial phase of British colonialism in West Africa. The focal point lies on three themes relevant to the period be-tween 1874 and 1914: The Ashanti-Wars, the creation of an educational system, and the issue of the so-called "Europeanized Africans." Newspapers published by the colonial elite serve as the central source material in order to reconstruct Afri-can perspectives on these subjects. First, the discursive trajectory of the first two themes will be reconstructed and then shown why the initial support of the elite gradually declined towards the end of the century. Eventually, the analyzed tendencies culminated in the emergence of the "African Regeneration" discourse, which was able to reverse the colonial discourse's basic assumptions, at least on a theoretical level. Consequently, the Africans were displayed as the "civilizer" of Europe. On the structural level, however, this discourse likewise employed a to-talizing picture of African and European societies, respectively.…
- In ihrer Praxis wird die aus verschiedenen Disziplinen hervorgegangene colonial discourse theory häufig für ihre totalisierenden Tendenzen im Hinblick auf den Aufbau des von ihr untersuchten Diskurses und den innerhalb dieses Aufbaus herrschenden Machtverhältnissen kritisiert. Das Resultat dieser strukturellen To-talisierung ist eine komplette Entmachtung der von dem Diskurs betroffenen Sub-jekte, die folglich zu passiven Objekten degradiert werden, die nicht in der Lage sind, diesen selbst zu beeinflussen. Von dieser berechtigten Kritik ausgehend, untersucht die vorliegende Arbeit die Rolle kolonialer Subjekte in der Entstehung, der Verbreitung, aber auch der Hinterfragung und des Kritisierens des kolonialen Diskurses in der Frühphase des britischen Kolonialismus in West Afrika. Dabei werden drei für den Zeitraum zwischen 1874 und 1914 relevante Themen in den Fokus gestellt: Die Aschanti-Kriege, der Aufbau eines Bildungssystem und das Problem der „Europeanized-Africans.“ Um afrikanische Perspektiven auf diese drei ThemenblöckeIn ihrer Praxis wird die aus verschiedenen Disziplinen hervorgegangene colonial discourse theory häufig für ihre totalisierenden Tendenzen im Hinblick auf den Aufbau des von ihr untersuchten Diskurses und den innerhalb dieses Aufbaus herrschenden Machtverhältnissen kritisiert. Das Resultat dieser strukturellen To-talisierung ist eine komplette Entmachtung der von dem Diskurs betroffenen Sub-jekte, die folglich zu passiven Objekten degradiert werden, die nicht in der Lage sind, diesen selbst zu beeinflussen. Von dieser berechtigten Kritik ausgehend, untersucht die vorliegende Arbeit die Rolle kolonialer Subjekte in der Entstehung, der Verbreitung, aber auch der Hinterfragung und des Kritisierens des kolonialen Diskurses in der Frühphase des britischen Kolonialismus in West Afrika. Dabei werden drei für den Zeitraum zwischen 1874 und 1914 relevante Themen in den Fokus gestellt: Die Aschanti-Kriege, der Aufbau eines Bildungssystem und das Problem der „Europeanized-Africans.“ Um afrikanische Perspektiven auf diese drei Themenblöcke abzubilden, werden von der kolonialen Elite herausgebende Zeitungen als Quellmaterial konsultiert. Zunächst werden in den ersten beiden Themenblöcken die jeweiligen diskursiven Entwicklungen herausgearbeitet und gezeigt, warum die anfängliche Unterstützung der britischen Herrschaft durch die Eliten zum Ende des Jahrhunderts sukzessive abnahm. Letztlich kulminieren die in der Arbeit analysierten Tendenzen in die Entstehung des „African Regeneration“ Diskurses, der zwar das Narrativ des kolonialen Diskurses auf theoretischer Ebene umdrehen kann und Afrika als den „Zivilisierer“ Europas darstellt, auf strukturel-ler Ebene aber ein ebenso totalisierendes Bild afrikanischer und europäischer Gesellschaften zeichnet.…
Subtitle (English): Anglo-African newspapers in British West Africa, 1874-1914
Tag: Antikolonialismus; Mediengeschichte; Zivilisierungsmission; koloniale Elite; kolonialer Diskurs
anti colonial thought; civilizing mission; colonial discourse; colonial elite; media history
