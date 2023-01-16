Schließen

Data analysis procedures for time-resolved x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy at a SASE free-electron-laser

  • The random nature of self-amplified spontaneous emission (SASE) is a well-known challenge for x-ray core level spectroscopy at SASE free-electron lasers (FELs). Especially in time-resolved experiments that require a combination of good temporal and spectral resolution the jitter and drifts in the spectral characteristics, relative arrival time as well as power fluctuations can smear out spectral-temporal features. We present a combination of methods for the analysis of time-resolved photoelectron spectra based on power and time corrections as well as self-referencing of a strong photoelectron line. Based on sulfur 2p photoelectron spectra of 2-thiouracil taken at the SASE FEL FLASH2, we show that it is possible to correct for some of the photon energy drift and jitter even when reliable shot-to-shot photon energy data is not available. The quality of pump-probe difference spectra improves as random jumps in energy between delay points reduce significantly. The data analysis allows to identify coherent oscillations of 1 eV shift on theThe random nature of self-amplified spontaneous emission (SASE) is a well-known challenge for x-ray core level spectroscopy at SASE free-electron lasers (FELs). Especially in time-resolved experiments that require a combination of good temporal and spectral resolution the jitter and drifts in the spectral characteristics, relative arrival time as well as power fluctuations can smear out spectral-temporal features. We present a combination of methods for the analysis of time-resolved photoelectron spectra based on power and time corrections as well as self-referencing of a strong photoelectron line. Based on sulfur 2p photoelectron spectra of 2-thiouracil taken at the SASE FEL FLASH2, we show that it is possible to correct for some of the photon energy drift and jitter even when reliable shot-to-shot photon energy data is not available. The quality of pump-probe difference spectra improves as random jumps in energy between delay points reduce significantly. The data analysis allows to identify coherent oscillations of 1 eV shift on the mean photoelectron line of 4 eV width with an error of less than 0.1 eV.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Dennis MayerORCiD, Fabiano LeverORCiDGND, Markus GührORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1088/1361-6455/ac3c91
ISSN:0953-4075
ISSN:1361-6455
Title of parent work (English):Journal of physics : B, Atomic, molecular and optical physics
Publisher:IOP Publ.
Place of publishing:Bristol
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/03/21
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/01/16
Tag:FLASH; free-electron laser; photoelectron spectroscopy
Volume:55
Issue:5
Article number:054002
Number of pages:9
Funding institution:Volkswagen foundation; BMBF [05K16IP1, 05K19IP1]; DFG [GU 1478/1-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

