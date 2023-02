Funding institution:

Heisenberg program of the Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German; Research Foundation (DFG) [GE 2506/8-1, GE 2506/9-1]; NASANational; Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA) [NAS5-26555, NAS5-98034]; NASA; O ffice of Space ScienceNational Aeronautics & Space Administration; (NASA) [NNX13AC07G]; National Aeronautics and Space; AdministrationNational Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA); [NAS5-26555, NNX08AR22G]; National Science FoundationNational Science; Foundation (NSF); Robert Martin Ayers Sciences Fund; Italian Council for; Research in Astronomy; European Southern Observatory; International; GEMINI project; European Space Agency Astrophysics DivisionEuropean; Space Agency; ESO Program [179.A2010]; ESO Paranal Observatory; [179.A2004]; ESO Telescopes at the La Silla Paranal Observatory [177.A; 3011(A), 177.A 3011(B), 177.A 3011(C), 177.A 3011(D), 177.A 3011(E),; 177.A 3011(F), 177.A-3016, 177.A-3017, 177.A-3018]; NOVA; NWO-M grants; Department of Physics & Astronomy of the University of Padova; Department of Physics of Univ. Federico II (Naples); National Science; FoundationNational Science Foundation (NSF) [AST-1238877]; Max Planck; Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics; ARC LIEF grant from the; Australian Research CouncilAustralian Research Council [LE130100104]; Astronomy Australia Limited (AAL); Australian Government through the; Commonwealth's Education Investment Fund (EIF); National Collaborative; Research Infrastructure Strategy (NCRIS)Australian GovernmentDepartment; of Industry, Innovation and Science; National eResearch Collaboration; Tools and Resources (NeCTAR); Australian National Data Service Projects; (ANDS); National Development and Reform Commission; Alfred P. Sloan; FoundationAlfred P. Sloan Foundation; US Department of EnergyUnited; States Department of Energy (DOE); National Aeronautics and Space; AdministrationNational Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA); Japanese MonbukagakushoMinistry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science; and Technology, Japan (MEXT); Max Planck SocietyMax Planck; SocietyFoundation CELLEX; Higher Education Funding Council for EnglandUK; Research & Innovation (UKRI)Higher Education Funding Council for England; (HEFCE); American Museum of Natural History; Astrophysical Institute; Potsdam; University of Basel; University of CambridgeUniversity of; Cambridge; Case Western Reserve University; University of; ChicagoUniversity of Chicago; Drexel University; Fermilab; Institute for; Advanced StudyInstitute for Advanced Study; Japan Participation; GroupSloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS); Johns Hopkins UniversityJohns; Hopkins University; Joint Institute for Nuclear Astrophysics; Kavli; Institute for Particle Astrophysics and Cosmology; Korean Scientist; Group; Chinese Academy of Sciences (LAMOST)Chinese Academy of Sciences; Los Alamos National LaboratoryUnited States Department of Energy; (DOE)Los Alamos National Laboratory; Max-PlanckInstitute for Astronomy; (MPIA); Max-Planck-Institute for Astrophysics (MPA); New Mexico State; University; Ohio State UniversityOhio State University; University of; PittsburghUniversity of Pittsburgh; University of Portsmouth; Princeton; UniversityPrinceton University; United States Naval Observatory; University of WashingtonUniversity of Washington; US Department of; Energy Office of ScienceUnited States Department of Energy (DOE); University of Arizona; Brazilian Participation Group; Brookhaven; National LaboratoryUnited States Department of Energy (DOE); Carnegie; Mellon University; University of FloridaUniversity of Florida; French; Participation Group; German Participation Group; Harvard University; Instituto de Astrofisica de Canarias; Michigan State/Notre Dame/JINA; Participation Group; Lawrence Berkeley National LaboratoryUnited States; Department of Energy (DOE); Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics; New; York University; Pennsylvania State University; Spanish Participation; Group; University of Tokyo; University of Utah; Vanderbilt University; University of Virginia; Yale University; Space Telescope European; Coordinating Facility; Max Planck Institute for Astronomy, Heidelberg; Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics, Garching; Durham; University; University of Edinburgh; Queen's University Belfast; Harvard-Smithsonian Center for AstrophysicsSmithsonian; InstitutionHarvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics; Las Cumbres; Observatory Global Telescope Network Incorporated; National Central; University of Taiwan; Space Telescope Science InstituteSpace Telescope; Science Institute; University of Maryland; Eotvos Lorand University; (ELTE); Gordon and Betty Moore FoundationGordon and Betty Moore; Foundation