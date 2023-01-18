The beginning could be two images of Vallejo in Paris. The first is extracted from the most recent biography of the Peruvian writer, César Vallejo: A Literary Biography, by the British Hispanist Stephen Hart. Hart reports that in his early years in Paris, Vallejo's situation was so precarious that when he traveled by train he avoided getting off the wagon until he had come to a complete stop so as not to wear his only pair of shoes. On one occasion, going with some friends and running into a sidewalk flooded by the rupture of a hydrant, Vallejo preferred to turn around and say goodbye to his friends rather than risk ruining his shoes by crossing the puddle (108). I would like to contrast this image, which synthesizes the economic hardship that marked Vallejo's life in Paris and in general the fifteen years that he spent in Europe since he left Peru in 1923 until his death in 1938, with the image proposed by a photograph (see Fig. 1). It is a well-known photograph: taken in 1929 by Juan Domingo Córdoba during a summer walk through

The beginning could be two images of Vallejo in Paris. The first is extracted from the most recent biography of the Peruvian writer, César Vallejo: A Literary Biography, by the British Hispanist Stephen Hart. Hart reports that in his early years in Paris, Vallejo's situation was so precarious that when he traveled by train he avoided getting off the wagon until he had come to a complete stop so as not to wear his only pair of shoes. On one occasion, going with some friends and running into a sidewalk flooded by the rupture of a hydrant, Vallejo preferred to turn around and say goodbye to his friends rather than risk ruining his shoes by crossing the puddle (108). I would like to contrast this image, which synthesizes the economic hardship that marked Vallejo's life in Paris and in general the fifteen years that he spent in Europe since he left Peru in 1923 until his death in 1938, with the image proposed by a photograph (see Fig. 1). It is a well-known photograph: taken in 1929 by Juan Domingo Córdoba during a summer walk through Versailles, it has become a kind of emblematic image, reproduced in numerous reissues of Vallejo's work. In fact, what always caught my attention in this image is the pose. The pose, and the elegance of the outfit. Consider for a moment the dapperness of the suit, the flirtatious handkerchief that peeks out of the top pocket of the jacket, the ring set with a black agate on the middle finger, the felt hat left loose on the leg, the stately cane — or the tie tied in a bow tie that appears in another contemporary photograph (see Fig. 2). If the elegance of that pose had to be defined in one word, I would say that it is the pose of a dandy. A dandy with worn out shoes. In Vallejo's multiple trans-lands, and in particular in the fifteen years that he lived in Paris, the economic precariousness of the emigrant and the cosmopolitanism of the educated traveler coexist.

