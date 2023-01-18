Un dandy de zapatos gastados
- El comienzo podrían ser dos imágenes de Vallejo en París. La primera la extraigo de la más reciente biografía del escritor peruano, César Vallejo: A Literary Biography, obra del hispanista británico Stephen Hart. Refiere Hart que en sus primeros años en París la situación de Vallejo era tan precaria que cuando viajaba en tren evitaba descender del vagón hasta que no se hubiera detenido del todo para no desgastar su único par de zapatos. En cierta ocasión, yendo con unos amigos y topándose con una acera encharcada por la ruptura de una boca de riego, Vallejo prefirió dar media vuelta y despedirse de sus amigos antes que arriesgarse a arruinar sus zapatos atravesando el charco (108). Quisiera contrastar esta imagen, que sintetiza la penuria económica que marcó la vida de Vallejo en París y en general los quince años que pasó en Europa desde que abandonó el Perú en 1923 hasta su muerte en 1938, con la imagen que propone una fotografía (véase Fig. 1).
Es una fotografía muy conocida: tomada en 1929 por Juan Domingo Córdoba en el curso de un paseo veraniego por Versalles, se ha convertido en una suerte de imagen emblemática, reproducida en numerosas reediciones de la obra de Vallejo. De hecho, lo que a mí siempre me llamó la atención en esta imagen es la pose. La pose, y la elegancia del atuendo. Consideremos por un momento lo atildado del traje, el coqueto pañuelo que asoma del bolsillo superior de la chaqueta, el anillo con un ágata negra engastada en el dedo corazón, el sombrero de fieltro dejado al desgaire en la pierna, el señorial bastón—o la corbata anudada en pajarita con que aparece en otra fotografía contemporánea (véase Fig. 2). Si hubiera que definir en una palabra la elegancia de esa pose, yo diría que es la pose de un dandy. Un dandy de zapatos gastados.
En los múltiples transtierros de Vallejo, y en particular en los quince años que vivió en París, coexisten así pues la precariedad económica del emigrante y el cosmopolitismo del viajero culto.…
- The beginning could be two images of Vallejo in Paris. The first is extracted from the most recent biography of the Peruvian writer, César Vallejo: A Literary Biography, by the British Hispanist Stephen Hart. Hart reports that in his early years in Paris, Vallejo's situation was so precarious that when he traveled by train he avoided getting off the wagon until he had come to a complete stop so as not to wear his only pair of shoes. On one occasion, going with some friends and running into a sidewalk flooded by the rupture of a hydrant, Vallejo preferred to turn around and say goodbye to his friends rather than risk ruining his shoes by crossing the puddle (108). I would like to contrast this image, which synthesizes the economic hardship that marked Vallejo's life in Paris and in general the fifteen years that he spent in Europe since he left Peru in 1923 until his death in 1938, with the image proposed by a photograph (see Fig. 1).
It is a well-known photograph: taken in 1929 by Juan Domingo Córdoba during a summer walk through Versailles, it has become a kind of emblematic image, reproduced in numerous reissues of Vallejo's work. In fact, what always caught my attention in this image is the pose. The pose, and the elegance of the outfit. Consider for a moment the dapperness of the suit, the flirtatious handkerchief that peeks out of the top pocket of the jacket, the ring set with a black agate on the middle finger, the felt hat left loose on the leg, the stately cane — or the tie tied in a bow tie that appears in another contemporary photograph (see Fig. 2). If the elegance of that pose had to be defined in one word, I would say that it is the pose of a dandy. A dandy with worn out shoes.
In Vallejo's multiple trans-lands, and in particular in the fifteen years that he lived in Paris, the economic precariousness of the emigrant and the cosmopolitanism of the educated traveler coexist.…