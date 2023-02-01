Related to the German language, there exists a variety of theoretical models to describe the development of orthographical competence of primary school students. When comparing these models, similarities were identified regarding the concept of consecutive levels of competence. In each of the models three levels were hypothesized: 1) no phonemic spelling yet, 2) phonemic spelling, and 3) orthographically correct spelling. However, the criteria on which basis a child is assigned to a respective level remain vague. Likewise, empirical validation of the models is missing. In the present study, spelling competency of N = 697 primary school students was assessed using standardized spelling tests at three measurement time points (begin of grade 2, end of grade 2, end of grade 3). By applying latent transition analysis, three profiles of development were identified: 1) predominantly no phonemic, 2) predominantly phonemic and 3) predominantly orthographical correct. In accordance to the theoretical assumptions, the traversed paths and

Related to the German language, there exists a variety of theoretical models to describe the development of orthographical competence of primary school students. When comparing these models, similarities were identified regarding the concept of consecutive levels of competence. In each of the models three levels were hypothesized: 1) no phonemic spelling yet, 2) phonemic spelling, and 3) orthographically correct spelling. However, the criteria on which basis a child is assigned to a respective level remain vague. Likewise, empirical validation of the models is missing. In the present study, spelling competency of N = 697 primary school students was assessed using standardized spelling tests at three measurement time points (begin of grade 2, end of grade 2, end of grade 3). By applying latent transition analysis, three profiles of development were identified: 1) predominantly no phonemic, 2) predominantly phonemic and 3) predominantly orthographical correct. In accordance to the theoretical assumptions, the traversed paths and probabilities of transitions supported the hierarchical structure of the levels of competence.

