Entwicklung der Rechtschreibkompetenz im zweiten und dritten Schuljahr
Development of spelling competence in second and third grade
- Im deutschsprachigen Raum existiert eine Vielzahl von Modellen zur Entwicklung der Rechtschreibkompetenz von Grundschulkindern. Es zeigen sich starke Übereinstimmungen in der Vorstellung von aufeinanderfolgenden Kompetenzniveaus, wobei in allen Modellen drei Niveaus auftreten: 1) noch nicht lautgetreue Schreibungen, 2) lautgetreue Schreibungen und 3) orthographisch korrekte Schreibungen. Die Kriterien, auf Basis derer ein Kind dem jeweiligen Niveau zugeordnet wird, bleiben jedoch vage. Ebenso fehlt eine umfassende empirische Überprüfung der Modelle. Die vorliegende Längsschnittstudie untersuchte zu drei Messzeitpunkten (Anfang Klasse 2, Ende Klasse 2, Ende Klasse 3) die Schreibungen von N = 697 Grundschulkinder mit standardisierten Rechtschreibtests. Mittels latenter Transitionsanalyse wurden drei Profile identifiziert: 1) Überwiegend nicht lautgetreu 2) Überwiegend lautgetreu und 3) Überwiegend korrekt. Auch die durchlaufenen Pfade und Übergangswahrscheinlichkeiten stützen die angenommene hierarchische Struktur der Modelle.
- Related to the German language, there exists a variety of theoretical models to describe the development of orthographical competence of primary school students. When comparing these models, similarities were identified regarding the concept of consecutive levels of competence. In each of the models three levels were hypothesized: 1) no phonemic spelling yet, 2) phonemic spelling, and 3) orthographically correct spelling. However, the criteria on which basis a child is assigned to a respective level remain vague. Likewise, empirical validation of the models is missing. In the present study, spelling competency of N = 697 primary school students was assessed using standardized spelling tests at three measurement time points (begin of grade 2, end of grade 2, end of grade 3). By applying latent transition analysis, three profiles of development were identified: 1) predominantly no phonemic, 2) predominantly phonemic and 3) predominantly orthographical correct. In accordance to the theoretical assumptions, the traversed paths andRelated to the German language, there exists a variety of theoretical models to describe the development of orthographical competence of primary school students. When comparing these models, similarities were identified regarding the concept of consecutive levels of competence. In each of the models three levels were hypothesized: 1) no phonemic spelling yet, 2) phonemic spelling, and 3) orthographically correct spelling. However, the criteria on which basis a child is assigned to a respective level remain vague. Likewise, empirical validation of the models is missing. In the present study, spelling competency of N = 697 primary school students was assessed using standardized spelling tests at three measurement time points (begin of grade 2, end of grade 2, end of grade 3). By applying latent transition analysis, three profiles of development were identified: 1) predominantly no phonemic, 2) predominantly phonemic and 3) predominantly orthographical correct. In accordance to the theoretical assumptions, the traversed paths and probabilities of transitions supported the hierarchical structure of the levels of competence.…
|Jessica JaeutheORCiD, Jennifer LambrechtORCiDGND, Stefanie BosseORCiDGND, Katja BogdaORCiD, Nadine SpörerORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s11618-020-00959-5
|Zeitschrift für Erziehungswissenschaft
|eine latente Transitionsanalyse zur Überprüfung theoretischer Annahmen
|a latent transition analysis to verify theoretical assumptions
|Springer
|Wiesbaden
|2020/08/04
|2020
|Grundschule; Längsschnittstudie; Rechtschreibkompetenz; latente Transitionsanalyse
latent transition analysis; longitudinal study; primary school; spelling
