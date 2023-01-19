Schließen

Structural motives controlling the binding affinity of 9,10-bis(methylpyridinium)anthracenes towards DNA

  • In the search of new DNA groove binding agents a series of substituted 9,10-methylpyridiniumanthracenes have been synthesized and their interactions with DNA have been studied by UV/vis absorption, CD and fluorescence spectroscopy. A minor groove binding mode is confirmed by DNA melting studies, strong CD effects, the dependence of the binding affinity on ionic strength, and the differentiation between AT and GC base pairs. No binding occurs to GC sequences. Binding constants to calf thymus DNA (ct-DNA) and poly(dA:dT) in the range between 1 x 10(4) and 3 x 10(5) M-1 have been determined. The binding strength decreases with the size of substituents attached at the anthracene site. Variation of the substitution pattern of the charged groups shows that methyl groups in meta position cause slightly stronger binding than methyl groups in para position. In contrast, with these groups in ortho position, no binding interaction has been observed. The strongest binding is achieved with an expansion of the peripheral heterocycle from pyridineIn the search of new DNA groove binding agents a series of substituted 9,10-methylpyridiniumanthracenes have been synthesized and their interactions with DNA have been studied by UV/vis absorption, CD and fluorescence spectroscopy. A minor groove binding mode is confirmed by DNA melting studies, strong CD effects, the dependence of the binding affinity on ionic strength, and the differentiation between AT and GC base pairs. No binding occurs to GC sequences. Binding constants to calf thymus DNA (ct-DNA) and poly(dA:dT) in the range between 1 x 10(4) and 3 x 10(5) M-1 have been determined. The binding strength decreases with the size of substituents attached at the anthracene site. Variation of the substitution pattern of the charged groups shows that methyl groups in meta position cause slightly stronger binding than methyl groups in para position. In contrast, with these groups in ortho position, no binding interaction has been observed. The strongest binding is achieved with an expansion of the peripheral heterocycle from pyridine to quinoline. Molecular modeling reveals the pivotal role of the substitution pattern: Anthracenes with para and meta pyridines align along the minor grooves. On the other hand, the ortho derivative adopts no groove-alignment.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Werner FudickarORCiDGND, Torsten LinkerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bmc.2020.115432
ISSN:0968-0896
ISSN:1464-3391
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32192852
Title of parent work (English):Bioorganic & medicinal chemistry : a Tetrahedron publication for the rapid dissemination of full original research papers and critical reviews on biomolecular chemistry, medicinal chemistry and related disciplines
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/04/15
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/01/19
Tag:anthracenes; ct-DNA; docking; fluorescence enhancement; groove binding
Volume:28
Issue:8
Article number:115432
Number of pages:7
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

