The cipher of nature in Kant's third Critique
- What is it that we encountered with in our aesthetic experience of natural beauty? Does nature "figuratively speaks to us in its beautiful forms", 2 to use Kant's phrasing in the third Critique, or is it merely our way of interpreting nature whether this be its purpose or not? Kant does not answer these questions directly. Rather, he leaves the ambiguity around them by his repeated use of terminology of ciphers when it comes to our aesthetic experience in nature. This paper examines Kant's terminology of ciphers in the Critique of Judgment and demonstrate through it the intimate link aesthetic experience in natural beauty has with human morality. A link whose culmination point is embodied in the representation of beauty as a symbol of morality.
|Author details:
|Moran Godess-RiccitelliORCiD
|ISSN:
|2386-7655
|Title of parent work (English):
|Con-Textos Kantianos : international journal of philosophy
|Subtitle (English):
|how to represent natural beauty as meaningful?
|Publisher:
|Instituto de Filosofía del Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas
|Place of publishing:
|Madrid
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/12/12
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2023/01/13
|Tag:
|aesthetic experience; aesthetic judgment; critique of judgment; figurative language; morality; natural beauty
|Issue:
|12
|Number of pages:
|20
|First page:
|338
|Last Page:
|357
|Funding institution:
|transnational E-RARE grant `CCMCURE (DFG)European Commission [SFB958]; E-RARE [ERL 138397]; Canadian; Institutes for Health Research Canadian Institutes of Health Research; (CIHR) [PJT 153000]; the E-RARE grant `CCMCURE
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Philosophie
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|DOAJ gelistet
|License (English):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung-Nicht kommerziell 3.0 Spanien